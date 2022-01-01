Baton Rouge Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Baton Rouge
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Gov't Taco
5621 Government Street Suite 101, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Uncle Swine
|$4.00
orange/cherry/chile braised pork, pickled jicama, cotija, micro cilantro
|Gov't Deal
|$3.00
add a small gov't cheese OR salsa of your choice + chips to any order
|Clucks & Balances
|$4.00
smoked chicken thigh, pimento mac n' cheese, nashville hot chicken skins, white bbq sauce
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Fajita Pack
|$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
|Taco Tuesday
|$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
|Tailgate Fajita Pack
|$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
6220 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rogue
|Popular items
|Taco Tuesday
|$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
|Tailgate Fajita Pack
|$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
|Fajita Pack
|$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
BURRITOS
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Taco Tuesday
|$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
|Fajita Pack
|$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
|Tailgate Fajita Pack
|$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
Modesto
3930 Burbank Dr., Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$5.00
wood fired skirt steak, queso flameado, pico, guacamole sauce
|Elote
|$5.00
roasted corn, cotija cheese, chile aioli, cilantro
|Cabo Shrimp
|$4.75
grilled or crispy fried local shrimp, mango pico, avocado, crema | cilantro
BURRITOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Fajita Pack
|$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
|Tailgate Fajita Pack
|$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
|Taco Tuesday
|$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa