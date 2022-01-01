Baton Rouge Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Baton Rouge

Gov't Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Gov't Taco

5621 Government Street Suite 101, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Uncle Swine$4.00
orange/cherry/chile braised pork, pickled jicama, cotija, micro cilantro
Gov't Deal$3.00
add a small gov't cheese OR salsa of your choice + chips to any order
Clucks & Balances$4.00
smoked chicken thigh, pimento mac n' cheese, nashville hot chicken skins, white bbq sauce
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fajita Pack$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
Taco Tuesday$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
Tailgate Fajita Pack$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

6220 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rogue

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Tuesday$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
Tailgate Fajita Pack$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
Fajita Pack$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (1069 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Tuesday$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
Fajita Pack$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
Tailgate Fajita Pack$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
Modesto image

 

Modesto

3930 Burbank Dr., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada$5.00
wood fired skirt steak, queso flameado, pico, guacamole sauce
Elote$5.00
roasted corn, cotija cheese, chile aioli, cilantro
Cabo Shrimp$4.75
grilled or crispy fried local shrimp, mango pico, avocado, crema | cilantro
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4245 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (3297 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fajita Pack$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
Tailgate Fajita Pack$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
Taco Tuesday$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
