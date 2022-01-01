Baton Rouge seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Baton Rouge

Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen

7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.29
A fresh garden salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips
Fajita Shrimp Taco Salad$9.99
CRISPY TORTILLA SHELL FILLED WITH LETTUCE, CHEESE, TOMATOES, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM, SALSA OR RANCH)
Classic Cheeseburger Special w/fries and drink$10.00
FRESH BURGER COOKED MEDIUM WELL TO ORDER SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES, MAYO, MUSTARD, CHEESE
More about Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
Parrains Seafood image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Parrains Seafood

3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish Platter$20.00
Half & Half Platter$22.00
Hushpuppies$4.50
More about Parrains Seafood
Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Acme Oyster House

3535 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (1452 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Fries$2.99
Boo Fries$5.29
Large Etouffee$12.99
More about Acme Oyster House
Southern Pearl Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Southern Pearl Oyster House

9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tender$7.00
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
Blue Crab Claws$18.00
Crab claws hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with cocktail sauce. Or have it sautéed Orleans style!
Half Shell Oysters DZ$19.50
Gulf oysters shucked to order
More about Southern Pearl Oyster House
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. image

 

Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.

2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
H&T Seafood Salad$14.99
Crabmeat & Boiled Shrimp served on a bed of Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix & Topped w/Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Shredded Cheddar Cheese & Croutons.
Fried Shrimp Platter$17.99
Fresh Gulf shrimp lightly battered in our own Deep South recipe.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Seasoned and grilled chicken served on a bed of Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.
More about Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
Jed's Local Poboys image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

JED's Local Po'boys

672 Jefferson Hwy, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.4 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ROAST BEEF & GRAVY PO'BOY$9.95
12-hour braised angus beef, debris style; served on Leidenheimer bread and dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
PRESSED MEATBALL PO'BOY$8.95
Creole meatballs, marinara, provolone, and Parmesan cheese ~ served on Leidenheimer bread.
FRIED PICKLES$6.95
served with housemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing
More about JED's Local Po'boys
Rouge Rabbit image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Rouge Rabbit

8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan cheese, grated parmesan cheese, sliced grilled chicken breast, and croutons. Caesar dressing served on the side.
Ole' Fashion Big Breakfast$7.99
Hungry? Well this breakfast is for you!
Scrambled eggs, buttery grits, Texas toast or English muffin and your choice of meat (breakfast sausage patties, bacon , Honey ham steak or turkey smoked sausage).
Breakfast Sandwich$6.25
Classic favorite. Breakfast sandwich served on our Rotella Italian bread, toasted with American cheese, scrambled eggs, and your choice of bacon, breakfast sausage patties, honey ham steak, or turkey smoked sausage.
More about Rouge Rabbit
Jasmines On The Bayou image

 

Jasmines On The Bayou

6010 Jones Creek Rd., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Debris Poboy
A fan favorite poboy! Our slow-cooked roast on a poboy with
mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & toasted mozzarella cheese. Includes
(1) side Au Jus (gravy) + crinkle cut fries.
BREAD PUDDING$5.95
The famous Jasmines dessert that may just change your life!
Served with a luscious caramel sauce.
Corn & Crab Bisque
A flavorful soup with a creamy soup base, corn & lump crab
meat.
More about Jasmines On The Bayou
TJ Rib's image

 

TJ Rib's

6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichangas$10.95
Three flour tortillas filled with chopped beef, deep fried and served with BBQ sauce
Cheese Burger$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
Cedar Plank Salmon$19.95
Fresh fillet of salmon broiled on a smoldering cedar plank with lemon pepper sauce. Comes with a garden salad or house side, sub baked potato with butter and sour cream.
More about TJ Rib's
Southfin Southern Poke image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Southfin Southern Poke

4321 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.7 (638 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reg Classic$12.95
Gulf tuna, shoyu sauce, sweet onion, green onion, radish, cucumber, sesame seeds, pickled ginger
Coca Cola$2.00
Coca Cola
Reg Build Your Own Bowl$12.95
More about Southfin Southern Poke
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant

4335 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (49 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hamburger$12.99
A hand-crafted 8 oz. beef hamburger patty on brioche bun.
Small Shrimp$10.99
6 Shrimp served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpupies
Crawfish Cheesecake$13.99
Savory cheesecake, crawfish, fontina, smoked gouda, Parmesan, Romano, onions, green onions and garlic. Served with Creole meuniere and hollandaise.
More about Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Gumbo$4.95
Blue crab, Gulf shrimp, and okra.
Broiled Seafood Platter$29.95
Crabmeat au gratin, Black Drum fillet, Mike's Special, shrimp supreme, stuffed crab, oyster bienville, stuffed shrimp, stuffed bell pepper, and crabmeat stuffed mushrooms.
Fried Seafood Platter$28.95
Shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, crab claws, Louisiana crawfish tails, stuffed crab, catfish fillet, onion rings and hushpuppies.
More about Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1232 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BUFFALO WINGS$15.00
6 drummettes and 6 flappers deep fried and tossed in wing sauce
BOUDIN BALLS$9.50
8 battered and fried boudin balls served with gator sauce
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP$11.00
Cream based dip filled with spinach, artichoke hearts, and pepper jack cheese. Served with spicy battered bowtie pasta chips
More about The Chimes
Restaurant banner

 

Old Captain Juicy Seafood and Bar

6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Suite 720, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#3 Seafood Lovers$41.95
3 Pcs Blue Crab, 1 Cluster Snow Crab,
1/2 lb Shrimp(NH), 1/2 lb Sausage, 1/2 lb Clams, 1 Corn & 2 Potatoes
Get Your Hands Dirty
Come with Corns & Potatoes
#1 Fisherman's Catch$37.95
1 Cluster Snow Crab, 6oz Lobster tail,
1/2 lb Shrimp NH, 1 Corn & 2 Potatoes
More about Old Captain Juicy Seafood and Bar

