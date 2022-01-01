Baton Rouge seafood restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.29
A fresh garden salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips
|Fajita Shrimp Taco Salad
|$9.99
CRISPY TORTILLA SHELL FILLED WITH LETTUCE, CHEESE, TOMATOES, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM, SALSA OR RANCH)
|Classic Cheeseburger Special w/fries and drink
|$10.00
FRESH BURGER COOKED MEDIUM WELL TO ORDER SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES, MAYO, MUSTARD, CHEESE
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Parrains Seafood
3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Catfish Platter
|$20.00
|Half & Half Platter
|$22.00
|Hushpuppies
|$4.50
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Acme Oyster House
3535 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|French Fries
|$2.99
|Boo Fries
|$5.29
|Large Etouffee
|$12.99
SEAFOOD
Southern Pearl Oyster House
9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Kids Chicken Tender
|$7.00
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
|Blue Crab Claws
|$18.00
Crab claws hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with cocktail sauce. Or have it sautéed Orleans style!
|Half Shell Oysters DZ
|$19.50
Gulf oysters shucked to order
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge
|H&T Seafood Salad
|$14.99
Crabmeat & Boiled Shrimp served on a bed of Romaine Lettuce, Spring Mix & Topped w/Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Shredded Cheddar Cheese & Croutons.
|Fried Shrimp Platter
|$17.99
Fresh Gulf shrimp lightly battered in our own Deep South recipe.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Seasoned and grilled chicken served on a bed of Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
JED's Local Po'boys
672 Jefferson Hwy, BATON ROUGE
|ROAST BEEF & GRAVY PO'BOY
|$9.95
12-hour braised angus beef, debris style; served on Leidenheimer bread and dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
|PRESSED MEATBALL PO'BOY
|$8.95
Creole meatballs, marinara, provolone, and Parmesan cheese ~ served on Leidenheimer bread.
|FRIED PICKLES
|$6.95
served with housemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Rouge Rabbit
8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge
|Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan cheese, grated parmesan cheese, sliced grilled chicken breast, and croutons. Caesar dressing served on the side.
|Ole' Fashion Big Breakfast
|$7.99
Hungry? Well this breakfast is for you!
Scrambled eggs, buttery grits, Texas toast or English muffin and your choice of meat (breakfast sausage patties, bacon , Honey ham steak or turkey smoked sausage).
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.25
Classic favorite. Breakfast sandwich served on our Rotella Italian bread, toasted with American cheese, scrambled eggs, and your choice of bacon, breakfast sausage patties, honey ham steak, or turkey smoked sausage.
Jasmines On The Bayou
6010 Jones Creek Rd., Baton Rouge
|Debris Poboy
A fan favorite poboy! Our slow-cooked roast on a poboy with
mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & toasted mozzarella cheese. Includes
(1) side Au Jus (gravy) + crinkle cut fries.
|BREAD PUDDING
|$5.95
The famous Jasmines dessert that may just change your life!
Served with a luscious caramel sauce.
|Corn & Crab Bisque
A flavorful soup with a creamy soup base, corn & lump crab
meat.
TJ Rib's
6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge
|Chimichangas
|$10.95
Three flour tortillas filled with chopped beef, deep fried and served with BBQ sauce
|Cheese Burger
|$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$19.95
Fresh fillet of salmon broiled on a smoldering cedar plank with lemon pepper sauce. Comes with a garden salad or house side, sub baked potato with butter and sour cream.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Southfin Southern Poke
4321 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Reg Classic
|$12.95
Gulf tuna, shoyu sauce, sweet onion, green onion, radish, cucumber, sesame seeds, pickled ginger
|Coca Cola
|$2.00
Coca Cola
|Reg Build Your Own Bowl
|$12.95
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
4335 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge
|Hamburger
|$12.99
A hand-crafted 8 oz. beef hamburger patty on brioche bun.
|Small Shrimp
|$10.99
6 Shrimp served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpupies
|Crawfish Cheesecake
|$13.99
Savory cheesecake, crawfish, fontina, smoked gouda, Parmesan, Romano, onions, green onions and garlic. Served with Creole meuniere and hollandaise.
SEAFOOD
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge
|Seafood Gumbo
|$4.95
Blue crab, Gulf shrimp, and okra.
|Broiled Seafood Platter
|$29.95
Crabmeat au gratin, Black Drum fillet, Mike's Special, shrimp supreme, stuffed crab, oyster bienville, stuffed shrimp, stuffed bell pepper, and crabmeat stuffed mushrooms.
|Fried Seafood Platter
|$28.95
Shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, crab claws, Louisiana crawfish tails, stuffed crab, catfish fillet, onion rings and hushpuppies.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge
|BUFFALO WINGS
|$15.00
6 drummettes and 6 flappers deep fried and tossed in wing sauce
|BOUDIN BALLS
|$9.50
8 battered and fried boudin balls served with gator sauce
|SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
|$11.00
Cream based dip filled with spinach, artichoke hearts, and pepper jack cheese. Served with spicy battered bowtie pasta chips
Old Captain Juicy Seafood and Bar
6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Suite 720, Baton Rouge
|#3 Seafood Lovers
|$41.95
3 Pcs Blue Crab, 1 Cluster Snow Crab,
1/2 lb Shrimp(NH), 1/2 lb Sausage, 1/2 lb Clams, 1 Corn & 2 Potatoes
|#1 Fisherman's Catch
|$37.95
1 Cluster Snow Crab, 6oz Lobster tail,
1/2 lb Shrimp NH, 1 Corn & 2 Potatoes