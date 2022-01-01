Baton Rouge Southern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Southern restaurants in Baton Rouge
More about Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.29
A fresh garden salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips
|Fajita Shrimp Taco Salad
|$9.99
CRISPY TORTILLA SHELL FILLED WITH LETTUCE, CHEESE, TOMATOES, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM, SALSA OR RANCH)
|Classic Cheeseburger Special w/fries and drink
|$10.00
FRESH BURGER COOKED MEDIUM WELL TO ORDER SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES, MAYO, MUSTARD, CHEESE
More about Parrains Seafood
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Parrains Seafood
3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Catfish Platter
|$20.00
|Half & Half Platter
|$22.00
|Hushpuppies
|$4.50
More about Southern Pearl Oyster House
SEAFOOD
Southern Pearl Oyster House
9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Tender
|$7.00
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
|Blue Crab Claws
|$18.00
Crab claws hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with cocktail sauce. Or have it sautéed Orleans style!
|Half Shell Oysters DZ
|$19.50
Gulf oysters shucked to order
More about Olive or Twist
FRENCH FRIES
Olive or Twist
2122 Perkins Palm Ave, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
|$14.00
grilled chicken breast topped with tomatoes, spinach and honey balsamic reduction glaze, served with fries
|Olive Or Twist Burger
|$12.00
house ½ lb burger, spinach, roma tomatoes, housemade pickles, caramelized onions, spicy garlic ketchup and served with fries
|Chicken & Andouille Gumbo Bowl
|$8.00
rich, dark homemade gumbo served over rice
More about Zeeland Street
Zeeland Street
2031 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Mile-High Key Lime Pie
|$45.00
2-inch+ tall Key Lime Pie (cheesecake style) with a graham cracker crust. Featuring key lime zest and piped, stabilized whipped cream around the top edge. Can come pre-sliced or whole.
|Gravy - Quart
|$7.00
A quart of gravy provides 6-10 servings. It really depends on how much everyone likes gravy!
|Green Beans - Half Pan
|$35.00
10-12 servings
More about The Chimes
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|LG RED BEAN
|$10.00
|SEAFOOD PASTA
|$19.75
|BOUDIN BALLS
|$9.50
More about Hannah Q Smokehouse
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Hannah Q Smokehouse
4808 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Brisket Sandwich
|$8.00
Sliced brisket with melted cheddar and sweet bbq sauce
|Brisket Platter
|$14.00
(8 oz.) Portion of our smoked brisket. Served with (2) homemade sides of your choice and garlic toast.
|Triple Meat Combo
|$18.00
Your choice of (4 oz.) protein or (3) rib bones. Served with (2) of our homemade sides and garlic bread.
More about Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
SEAFOOD
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Seafood Gumbo
|$4.95
Blue crab, Gulf shrimp, and okra.
|Broiled Seafood Platter
|$29.95
Crabmeat au gratin, Black Drum fillet, Mike's Special, shrimp supreme, stuffed crab, oyster bienville, stuffed shrimp, stuffed bell pepper, and crabmeat stuffed mushrooms.
|Fried Seafood Platter
|$28.95
Shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, crab claws, Louisiana crawfish tails, stuffed crab, catfish fillet, onion rings and hushpuppies.
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
3535 Perkins Rd #375, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Spanish Omelet
|$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
|French Truck Coffee
|$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice