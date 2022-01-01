Baton Rouge Southern restaurants you'll love

Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Must-try Southern restaurants in Baton Rouge

Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen

7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.29
A fresh garden salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips
Fajita Shrimp Taco Salad$9.99
CRISPY TORTILLA SHELL FILLED WITH LETTUCE, CHEESE, TOMATOES, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM, SALSA OR RANCH)
Classic Cheeseburger Special w/fries and drink$10.00
FRESH BURGER COOKED MEDIUM WELL TO ORDER SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES, MAYO, MUSTARD, CHEESE
More about Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
Parrains Seafood image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Parrains Seafood

3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish Platter$20.00
Half & Half Platter$22.00
Hushpuppies$4.50
More about Parrains Seafood
Southern Pearl Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Southern Pearl Oyster House

9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tender$7.00
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
Blue Crab Claws$18.00
Crab claws hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with cocktail sauce. Or have it sautéed Orleans style!
Half Shell Oysters DZ$19.50
Gulf oysters shucked to order
More about Southern Pearl Oyster House
Olive or Twist image

FRENCH FRIES

Olive or Twist

2122 Perkins Palm Ave, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$14.00
grilled chicken breast topped with tomatoes, spinach and honey balsamic reduction glaze, served with fries
Olive Or Twist Burger$12.00
house ½ lb burger, spinach, roma tomatoes, housemade pickles, caramelized onions, spicy garlic ketchup and served with fries
Chicken & Andouille Gumbo Bowl$8.00
rich, dark homemade gumbo served over rice
More about Olive or Twist
Zeeland Street image

 

Zeeland Street

2031 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mile-High Key Lime Pie$45.00
2-inch+ tall Key Lime Pie (cheesecake style) with a graham cracker crust. Featuring key lime zest and piped, stabilized whipped cream around the top edge. Can come pre-sliced or whole.
Gravy - Quart$7.00
A quart of gravy provides 6-10 servings. It really depends on how much everyone likes gravy!
Green Beans - Half Pan$35.00
10-12 servings
More about Zeeland Street
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG RED BEAN$10.00
SEAFOOD PASTA$19.75
BOUDIN BALLS$9.50
More about The Chimes
Hannah Q Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Hannah Q Smokehouse

4808 Government Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (206 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Sandwich$8.00
Sliced brisket with melted cheddar and sweet bbq sauce
Brisket Platter$14.00
(8 oz.) Portion of our smoked brisket. Served with (2) homemade sides of your choice and garlic toast.
Triple Meat Combo$18.00
Your choice of (4 oz.) protein or (3) rib bones. Served with (2) of our homemade sides and garlic bread.
More about Hannah Q Smokehouse
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Gumbo$4.95
Blue crab, Gulf shrimp, and okra.
Broiled Seafood Platter$29.95
Crabmeat au gratin, Black Drum fillet, Mike's Special, shrimp supreme, stuffed crab, oyster bienville, stuffed shrimp, stuffed bell pepper, and crabmeat stuffed mushrooms.
Fried Seafood Platter$28.95
Shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, crab claws, Louisiana crawfish tails, stuffed crab, catfish fillet, onion rings and hushpuppies.
More about Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

3535 Perkins Rd #375, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1885 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spanish Omelet$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
French Truck Coffee$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe

