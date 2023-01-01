Baton Rouge restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza Artista - Baton Rouge
4831 Rouzan Square Suite A, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Traditionalist
|$9.45
Your Choice of Sauce, any one Traditional Single Topping. Extra, Deluxe and Premium Toppings cost extra.
|Large Traditionalist
|$14.75
14" Traditional Single Topping Pizza
|Classic Cajun
|$14.55
Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Andouille, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage
Fat Boy's Pizza - Baton Rouge
3624 Nicholson Lane Shops 500, Unit 2, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|16 Inch - The Meats
|$26.99
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.
|16 Inch - Pepperoni
|$19.99
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
|16 Inch - Original Cheese
|$17.99
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
Shell Restaurant
1625 N. Airway Drive, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Wrap Only
|$8.25
|Extra Protein
|$3.00
|Bottled Water
|$1.75
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Gov't Taco
5621 Government Street Suite 101, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|The Magna Carrot - Online
|$4.75
cane glazed carrots, black bean purée,
goat cheese, chimichurri, pepitas
|Gov't Deal
|$3.00
add a small gov’t cheese OR salsa of your choice (charred tomatillo, smoked pineapple, or chile de arbol) + corn tortilla chips to any order
|SoCalism - Online
|$5.50
crispy or grilled mahi, street corn, white bbq sauce, green onions
FRENCH FRIES
Elsie's Plate & Pie
3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Cajun Crawfish Queso
|$12.00
|3 Cheese Grilled Cheese
|$7.00
|Chicken with Red Beans
|$15.00
FRENCH FRIES
Serop's Express - Mid City / Jefferson Hwy
720 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|#5 Chicken Salad
|$0.00
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#8 Lite Meal
|$9.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#2 Gyro Meal (Lamb & Beef)
|$12.95
Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
2323 S Acadian Thrwy, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Seis
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, queso, rice, sauteed onion, sauteed squash & zucchini
|Tres
|$16.00
Two shrimp & crab enchiladas, guacamole tostada
|Cinco
|$16.00
Steak taco al carbon, sauteed onion, beef enchilada, beans, rice
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Burbank I
4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Seasoned Chicken Bowl
|$7.99
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
|Chicken Bowl
|$7.99
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Regular Chicken Burrito
|$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Randy Montalbano’s Seafood & Catering - 12740 Florida Blvd
12740 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Fish Box
|$13.99
8 fried fish strips, served with fries, 2 hush puppies, tartar sauce, & your choice of coleslaw, cajun potato salad, or extra fries.
|Potato Salad
|$0.00
Cajun-style. Homemade.
|Hushpuppies
|$3.99
Choice of 3 or 10.
Mid City Beer Garden
3808 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$13.99
Mixed Greens Tossed in Steen's Cane Vinaigrette, topped with Red & Golden Beets, Walnuts & Goat Cheese. Served with Focaccia Crostini
|Grilled Cheese & Soup
|$12.99
A classic Chelsea's favorite!
Mozzarella, cheddar, Swiss, Asiago, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses melted on house-made rosemary and red onion focaccia. Served with a spicy Tomato Basil Soup.
|Classic Burger
|$13.99
8 oz seasoned ground beef patty. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Parrain's Seafood
3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Catfish Platter
|$21.00
|Half & Half Platter
|$23.00
|Shrimp Platter
|$19.00
FRENCH FRIES
Serop's Express- Coursey Blvd
14041 Coursey Blvd, BATON ROUGE
|Popular items
|#3 Combo Meal
|$13.95
Chicken Shawarma, Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#8 Lite Meal
|$9.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#4 Lite Meal
|$9.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and rice pilaf. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
The Overpass Merchant
2904 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Grouper Sandwich.
|$17.00
Gulf Coast Grouper / Thai Slaw / Korean Mayo / Pickles / Brioche Bun
|The Burger.
|$12.00
House Blend of Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib (Add Cheese and Bacon at an Additional Charge)
|Roasted Pork Steam Buns.
|$11.00
Bulgogi Vinaigrette / Thai-Chili Relish. Choice of 2 or 3
SOUPS • PHO • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pho Cafe
3851 S Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|B07. Iced Coffee W/ Condensed Milk
|$4.99
|F49. Shrimp Fried Rice
|$12.99
|F48. Chicken Fried Rice
|$9.99
SUSHI • RAMEN
Soji: Modern Asian
5050 Government St, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Hailey's Paradise Roll
|$22.00
Soy Wrap, Spicy Tuna, Oraking Salmon, Kani Salad, Avocado, Mango, Jalapenos, Tempura Crumbs, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
|Butter Chicken
|$18.00
Spicy Indian Curry, Coconut Creme Fraiche, Diced Chicken Thigh, Steamed Basmati Rice, Fresh Mint, House-made Roti Bread
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.00
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Eel Sauce
RAMEN
Chow Yum Phat
2363 Hollydale Ave, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Oskar's Wild
|$16.00
CYP Broth, Hot & Sour Chili Paste, Mayu, Korean Beef, Ajitama, Mushrooms, Kimchi (Shellfish Allergy)
|The Addie
|$16.00
CYP Broth, Spicy Gochujang Miso Paste, Mayu, Miso Chicken, Ajitama, Mushrooms, Pickled Corn
|Chow Style Crawfish
|$30.00
CRAWFISH PRE-ORDER NOW - LIMITED QUANTITY - READY FOR PICKUP:
FRIDAY FROM 3-8PM
SATURDAY FROM 3-8PM
SUNDAY FROM 3PM-SELL OUT
Our take on Viet Cajun Crawfish. Five pounds of our Cajun boiled crawfish, tossed with a lemongrass garlic butter sauce, corn, potatoes, edamame, mushrooms, and quail eggs.
Corks Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp
5131 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|3 Fish, 15 Shrimp Platter
|$17.99
3pc Fish and 15 Gulf Shrimp served with Coleslaw, Crinkle Cut Fries, 2 Hushpuppies, Honey Butter Roll, and Sauce
|Lil' Tacklebox
|$7.99
1pc Fish, 4 Gulf Shrimp, Crinkle Cut Fries, 1 Hushpuppy, Sauce, and Kid's Drink
|4 Piece Fish Platter
|$12.99
4pc Cajun Fried Fish served with Coleslaw, Fries, 2 Hushpuppies, Honey Butter Roll, and Sauce
Rock Paper Taco - Perkins - Perkins Road
7242 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|the BOOM
|$4.95
boom boom fried shrimp, spinach, sliced avocado & cilantro
|the PAPER
|$4.95
Chimichurri steak, sauteed onions, queso fresco
|The Dude Bowl
|$17.95
carne asada, pork carnitas, black beans, skillet potatoes, pico de gallo, rpt queso, your choice of brown rice, quinoa or spinach
Barracuda - Baton Rouge
2504 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Red Salsa
|$6.00
Ⓥ roasted tomato salsa, served with chips!
|Queso
|$7.00
topped with pepitas and pomegranate seeds, served with chips!
|Guacamole
|$8.00
Ⓥ topped with pepitas and pomegranate seeds, served with chips!
DiGiulio Brothers
2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Chicken Picatta
|$23.95
Sautéed tender chicken breast in white wine, lemon, butter and capers, served with Spaghetti G.O.P.
|Spaghetti with Meatball
|$21.95
Made fresh every day
|14" Mike's Pizza
|$24.95
Pepperoni, Onions, Eggplant, Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic
Solera - Spanish Tapas Restaurant and Bar - 4205 Perkins Road
4205 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Piquillo Peppers
|$10.00
Manchego, Piquillo pepper, Rosemary Infused Honey
|Tuna Crudo
|$13.00
Tuna,Adobo Aioli,Green Romesco,Kombu Balsamic,Crostini
|Gulf Fish
|$29.00
Sweet Potato Hash,Maque Choux,Emulsified Salsa Verde
Walk-On's Burbank - Burbank, LA
3838 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|08 Mozzarella Logs
|$9.99
hand battered with panko bread crumbs, marinara
|Catfish Atchafalaya
|$0.00
choice of blackened or fried fillets, crawfish etouffee, fried shrimp, rice, garlic bread
|Pasta Alfredeaux
|$0.00
alfredeaux sauce, parmesan, linguine
add blackened chicken or blackened jumbo shrimp for a small upcharge
SEAFOOD
Southern Pearl Oyster House
9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Seafood Pasta
|$21.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, portabella mushrooms and seasonings, tossed with linguini and creole Alfredo. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
|Large Garden
|$7.00
Romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, sliced red onions, Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese, and croutons.
|Chargrilled Asparagus
|$4.00
Asparagus grilled and then topped with our homemade gorgonzola butter.
ROCCA Pizzeria
3897 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$12.00
chimichurri, herbs, grana, whipped provolone
|Caesar
|$11.00
romaine, radicchio, breadcrumbs, anchovy-caesar dressing, grana
|Pepperoni
|$17.00
ezzo pepperoni, mozzarella
Plush Bar & Grill - 4250 Burbank Drive
4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|PLUSH WINGS
|$9.00
6 WINGS with fries; naked or battered with choice of sauce: Mild, Cajun, Hot, Mango Habanero,
|Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls
|$9.00
Comes with ranch, honey mustard, or sweet chili sauce.
|CATFISH ACADIANA
|$17.50
Fried or grilled catfish fillet covered with crawfish étouffée and a side of rice.
Bao Vietnamese Kitchen
8342 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Vietnamese Chicken Wings (6 pieces)
|$9.99
Fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet chili/fish sauce spicy sauce
|Vermicelli- Build Your Own
|$12.99
Your choice of protein served with rice noodle, lettuce, cucumbers, herbs, bean sprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, peanuts, green onion and fish sauce.
|Bun Bo Hue
|$0.00
Spicy lemongrass pork noodle soup served with Vietnamese ham, beef shank, tendon.
Monjuni's
711 Jefferson Hwy 4/a, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Italian House
|$12.95
lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, olive mix & house dressing
|Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs
|$18.95
with our Original Sweet Sauce
|Side House Salad
|$5.95
shredded lettuce, tomatoes, Italian cheese & olive mix; with House Italian dressing
Light House Coffee
257 Lee Drive, Ste O, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Lemon Lavender Cold Brew
|$4.75
|Pick 2
|$10.00
|Maple Bacon Blueberry
|$9.50
FRENCH FRIES
Olive or Twist
2122 Perkins Palm Ave, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Catfish Atchafalaya
|$20.00
eaturing your choice of blackened or fried catfish fillet, perfectly complemented with a generous portion of crawfish etouffee. Served over a bed of fluffy rice and accompanied by garlic green beans, this dish is a tantalizing blend of flavors you won't want to miss.
|Poydras Poutine
|$14.00
Satisfy your cravings with our innovative House Frites, smothered in rich Chicken and Andouille Gumbo and topped with succulent Roasted Pulled Pork, zesty Pepperjack Curds, and fiery Jalapenos. This dish is a modern twist on a classic Southern favorite, blending bold flavors and textures for an unforgettable taste experience.
|Dirty South Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
a crispy and juicy deep-fried chicken breast served on a toasted bun with our unique housemade pickles and garlic aioli that will leave your taste buds craving more. Served with perfectly seasoned fries
City Roots Coffee Bar
1509 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|MATCHA DREAM TEA
|$5.50
Organic Japanese Matcha chilled and poured over sweet vanilla creamer with honey drizzle.
|ESPRESSO CIELO
|$6.00
Shaken triple espresso over ice, sweetened, lined with condensed milk, and topped with half & half.
|CARNIVAL LATTE
|$5.50
Rich espresso and milk flavored with white chocolate and brown sugar cinnamon. Topped with whip and Mardi Gras sprinkles.