Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baton Rouge restaurants you'll love

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Baton Rouge

Must-try Baton Rouge restaurants

Banner pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Artista - Baton Rouge

4831 Rouzan Square Suite A, Baton Rouge

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Traditionalist$9.45
Your Choice of Sauce, any one Traditional Single Topping. Extra, Deluxe and Premium Toppings cost extra.
Large Traditionalist$14.75
14" Traditional Single Topping Pizza
Classic Cajun$14.55
Spicy Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Beef, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Andouille, Tasso, Smoked Cajun Sausage
More about Pizza Artista - Baton Rouge
Fat Boy's Pizza image

 

Fat Boy's Pizza - Baton Rouge

3624 Nicholson Lane Shops 500, Unit 2, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16 Inch - The Meats$26.99
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.
16 Inch - Pepperoni$19.99
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
16 Inch - Original Cheese$17.99
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
More about Fat Boy's Pizza - Baton Rouge
Shell Restaurant image

 

Shell Restaurant

1625 N. Airway Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wrap Only$8.25
Extra Protein$3.00
Bottled Water$1.75
More about Shell Restaurant
Gov't Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Gov't Taco

5621 Government Street Suite 101, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Magna Carrot - Online$4.75
cane glazed carrots, black bean purée,
goat cheese, chimichurri, pepitas
Gov't Deal$3.00
add a small gov’t cheese OR salsa of your choice (charred tomatillo, smoked pineapple, or chile de arbol) + corn tortilla chips to any order
SoCalism - Online$5.50
crispy or grilled mahi, street corn, white bbq sauce, green onions
More about Gov't Taco
Elsie's Plate & Pie image

FRENCH FRIES

Elsie's Plate & Pie

3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (1248 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cajun Crawfish Queso$12.00
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese$7.00
Chicken with Red Beans$15.00
More about Elsie's Plate & Pie
SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY image

FRENCH FRIES

Serop's Express - Mid City / Jefferson Hwy

720 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.8 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#5 Chicken Salad$0.00
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#8 Lite Meal$9.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#2 Gyro Meal (Lamb & Beef)$12.95
Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express - Mid City / Jefferson Hwy
Consumer pic

 

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine

2323 S Acadian Thrwy, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seis$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, queso, rice, sauteed onion, sauteed squash & zucchini
Tres$16.00
Two shrimp & crab enchiladas, guacamole tostada
Cinco$16.00
Steak taco al carbon, sauteed onion, beef enchilada, beans, rice
More about Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Burbank I

4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seasoned Chicken Bowl$7.99
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Chicken Bowl$7.99
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Regular Chicken Burrito$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Burbank I
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Randy Montalbano’s Seafood & Catering - 12740 Florida Blvd

12740 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (780 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Box$13.99
8 fried fish strips, served with fries, 2 hush puppies, tartar sauce, & your choice of coleslaw, cajun potato salad, or extra fries.
Potato Salad$0.00
Cajun-style. Homemade.
Hushpuppies$3.99
Choice of 3 or 10.
More about Randy Montalbano’s Seafood & Catering - 12740 Florida Blvd
Mid City Beer Garden image

 

Mid City Beer Garden

3808 Government Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beet Salad$13.99
Mixed Greens Tossed in Steen's Cane Vinaigrette, topped with Red & Golden Beets, Walnuts & Goat Cheese. Served with Focaccia Crostini
Grilled Cheese & Soup$12.99
A classic Chelsea's favorite!
Mozzarella, cheddar, Swiss, Asiago, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses melted on house-made rosemary and red onion focaccia. Served with a spicy Tomato Basil Soup.
Classic Burger$13.99
8 oz seasoned ground beef patty. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries.
More about Mid City Beer Garden
Parrains Seafood image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Parrain's Seafood

3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish Platter$21.00
Half & Half Platter$23.00
Shrimp Platter$19.00
More about Parrain's Seafood
Serop's Express image

FRENCH FRIES

Serop's Express- Coursey Blvd

14041 Coursey Blvd, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.3 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3 Combo Meal$13.95
Chicken Shawarma, Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#8 Lite Meal$9.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#4 Lite Meal$9.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and rice pilaf. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express- Coursey Blvd
The Overpass Merchant image

FRENCH FRIES

The Overpass Merchant

2904 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grouper Sandwich.$17.00
Gulf Coast Grouper / Thai Slaw / Korean Mayo / Pickles / Brioche Bun
The Burger.$12.00
House Blend of Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib (Add Cheese and Bacon at an Additional Charge)
Roasted Pork Steam Buns.$11.00
Bulgogi Vinaigrette / Thai-Chili Relish. Choice of 2 or 3
More about The Overpass Merchant
Pho Cafe image

SOUPS • PHO • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pho Cafe

3851 S Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
B07. Iced Coffee W/ Condensed Milk$4.99
F49. Shrimp Fried Rice$12.99
F48. Chicken Fried Rice$9.99
More about Pho Cafe
Soji Modern Asian image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Soji: Modern Asian

5050 Government St, Baton Rouge

Avg 4 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hailey's Paradise Roll$22.00
Soy Wrap, Spicy Tuna, Oraking Salmon, Kani Salad, Avocado, Mango, Jalapenos, Tempura Crumbs, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Butter Chicken$18.00
Spicy Indian Curry, Coconut Creme Fraiche, Diced Chicken Thigh, Steamed Basmati Rice, Fresh Mint, House-made Roti Bread
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Eel Sauce
More about Soji: Modern Asian
Chow Yum Phat image

RAMEN

Chow Yum Phat

2363 Hollydale Ave, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.7 (79 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oskar's Wild$16.00
CYP Broth, Hot & Sour Chili Paste, Mayu, Korean Beef, Ajitama, Mushrooms, Kimchi (Shellfish Allergy)
The Addie$16.00
CYP Broth, Spicy Gochujang Miso Paste, Mayu, Miso Chicken, Ajitama, Mushrooms, Pickled Corn
Chow Style Crawfish$30.00
CRAWFISH PRE-ORDER NOW - LIMITED QUANTITY - READY FOR PICKUP:
FRIDAY FROM 3-8PM
SATURDAY FROM 3-8PM
SUNDAY FROM 3PM-SELL OUT
Our take on Viet Cajun Crawfish. Five pounds of our Cajun boiled crawfish, tossed with a lemongrass garlic butter sauce, corn, potatoes, edamame, mushrooms, and quail eggs.
More about Chow Yum Phat
Consumer pic

 

Corks Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp

5131 Government Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Fish, 15 Shrimp Platter$17.99
3pc Fish and 15 Gulf Shrimp served with Coleslaw, Crinkle Cut Fries, 2 Hushpuppies, Honey Butter Roll, and Sauce
Lil' Tacklebox$7.99
1pc Fish, 4 Gulf Shrimp, Crinkle Cut Fries, 1 Hushpuppy, Sauce, and Kid's Drink
4 Piece Fish Platter$12.99
4pc Cajun Fried Fish served with Coleslaw, Fries, 2 Hushpuppies, Honey Butter Roll, and Sauce
More about Corks Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp
Consumer pic

 

Rock Paper Taco - Perkins - Perkins Road

7242 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
the BOOM$4.95
boom boom fried shrimp, spinach, sliced avocado & cilantro
the PAPER$4.95
Chimichurri steak, sauteed onions, queso fresco
The Dude Bowl$17.95
carne asada, pork carnitas, black beans, skillet potatoes, pico de gallo, rpt queso, your choice of brown rice, quinoa or spinach
More about Rock Paper Taco - Perkins - Perkins Road
Consumer pic

 

Barracuda - Baton Rouge

2504 Government Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Red Salsa$6.00
Ⓥ roasted tomato salsa, served with chips!
Queso$7.00
topped with pepitas and pomegranate seeds, served with chips!
Guacamole$8.00
Ⓥ topped with pepitas and pomegranate seeds, served with chips!
More about Barracuda - Baton Rouge
Digiulio Brothers image

 

DiGiulio Brothers

2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Picatta$23.95
Sautéed tender chicken breast in white wine, lemon, butter and capers, served with Spaghetti G.O.P.
Spaghetti with Meatball$21.95
Made fresh every day
14" Mike's Pizza$24.95
Pepperoni, Onions, Eggplant, Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic
More about DiGiulio Brothers
Consumer pic

 

Solera - Spanish Tapas Restaurant and Bar - 4205 Perkins Road

4205 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Piquillo Peppers$10.00
Manchego, Piquillo pepper, Rosemary Infused Honey
Tuna Crudo$13.00
Tuna,Adobo Aioli,Green Romesco,Kombu Balsamic,Crostini
Gulf Fish$29.00
Sweet Potato Hash,Maque Choux,Emulsified Salsa Verde
More about Solera - Spanish Tapas Restaurant and Bar - 4205 Perkins Road
Banner pic

 

Walk-On's Burbank - Burbank, LA

3838 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
08 Mozzarella Logs$9.99
hand battered with panko bread crumbs, marinara
Catfish Atchafalaya$0.00
choice of blackened or fried fillets, crawfish etouffee, fried shrimp, rice, garlic bread
Pasta Alfredeaux$0.00
alfredeaux sauce, parmesan, linguine
add blackened chicken or blackened jumbo shrimp for a small upcharge
More about Walk-On's Burbank - Burbank, LA
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Southern Pearl Oyster House

9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Seafood Pasta$21.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, portabella mushrooms and seasonings, tossed with linguini and creole Alfredo. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
Large Garden$7.00
Romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, sliced red onions, Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese, and croutons.
Chargrilled Asparagus$4.00
Asparagus grilled and then topped with our homemade gorgonzola butter.
More about Southern Pearl Oyster House
ROCCA Pizzeria image

 

ROCCA Pizzeria

3897 Government Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots$12.00
chimichurri, herbs, grana, whipped provolone
Caesar$11.00
romaine, radicchio, breadcrumbs, anchovy-caesar dressing, grana
Pepperoni$17.00
ezzo pepperoni, mozzarella
More about ROCCA Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Plush Bar & Grill - 4250 Burbank Drive

4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PLUSH WINGS$9.00
6 WINGS with fries; naked or battered with choice of sauce: Mild, Cajun, Hot, Mango Habanero,
Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls$9.00
Comes with ranch, honey mustard, or sweet chili sauce.
CATFISH ACADIANA$17.50
Fried or grilled catfish fillet covered with crawfish étouffée and a side of rice.
More about Plush Bar & Grill - 4250 Burbank Drive
Consumer pic

 

Bao Vietnamese Kitchen

8342 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vietnamese Chicken Wings (6 pieces)$9.99
Fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet chili/fish sauce spicy sauce
Vermicelli- Build Your Own$12.99
Your choice of protein served with rice noodle, lettuce, cucumbers, herbs, bean sprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, peanuts, green onion and fish sauce.
Bun Bo Hue$0.00
Spicy lemongrass pork noodle soup served with Vietnamese ham, beef shank, tendon.
More about Bao Vietnamese Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Monjuni's

711 Jefferson Hwy 4/a, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Italian House$12.95
lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, olive mix & house dressing
Spaghetti with 2 Meatballs$18.95
with our Original Sweet Sauce
Side House Salad$5.95
shredded lettuce, tomatoes, Italian cheese & olive mix; with House Italian dressing
More about Monjuni's
Consumer pic

 

Light House Coffee

257 Lee Drive, Ste O, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lemon Lavender Cold Brew$4.75
Pick 2$10.00
Maple Bacon Blueberry$9.50
More about Light House Coffee
Olive or Twist image

FRENCH FRIES

Olive or Twist

2122 Perkins Palm Ave, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish Atchafalaya$20.00
eaturing your choice of blackened or fried catfish fillet, perfectly complemented with a generous portion of crawfish etouffee. Served over a bed of fluffy rice and accompanied by garlic green beans, this dish is a tantalizing blend of flavors you won't want to miss.
Poydras Poutine$14.00
Satisfy your cravings with our innovative House Frites, smothered in rich Chicken and Andouille Gumbo and topped with succulent Roasted Pulled Pork, zesty Pepperjack Curds, and fiery Jalapenos. This dish is a modern twist on a classic Southern favorite, blending bold flavors and textures for an unforgettable taste experience.
Dirty South Chicken Sandwich$14.00
a crispy and juicy deep-fried chicken breast served on a toasted bun with our unique housemade pickles and garlic aioli that will leave your taste buds craving more. Served with perfectly seasoned fries
More about Olive or Twist
Consumer pic

 

City Roots Coffee Bar

1509 Government Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MATCHA DREAM TEA$5.50
Organic Japanese Matcha chilled and poured over sweet vanilla creamer with honey drizzle.
ESPRESSO CIELO$6.00
Shaken triple espresso over ice, sweetened, lined with condensed milk, and topped with half & half.
CARNIVAL LATTE$5.50
Rich espresso and milk flavored with white chocolate and brown sugar cinnamon. Topped with whip and Mardi Gras sprinkles.
More about City Roots Coffee Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Cake

Pudding

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Salad

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (497 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (352 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston