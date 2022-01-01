Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Avocado salad in
Baton Rouge
/
Baton Rouge
/
Avocado Salad
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve avocado salad
French Truck Coffee
2978 Government St, BATON ROUGE
Avg 4.7
(67 reviews)
Avocado Salad
$11.00
Sliced Avocado on a bed of greens with a splash of Red Pepper Aioli
More about French Truck Coffee
SOUPS • PHO
Ava Street Cafe
5207 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(737 reviews)
Lemongrass Tofu Avocado Salad
$8.95
More about Ava Street Cafe
