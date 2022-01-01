Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen

7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CLASSIC BACON CHEESEBURGER$8.00
FRESH BURGER COOKED MEDIUM WELL TO ORDER SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES, MAYO AND MUSTARD TOPPED WITH CHEESE AND CRISPY BACON
More about Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Southern Pearl Oyster House

9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.50
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
More about Southern Pearl Oyster House
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. image

 

Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.

2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on a Brioche bun.
More about Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
JALAPENO BACON BURGER$12.50
More about The Chimes
Bacon Cheddar Burger image

 

Jasmines On The Bayou

6010 Jones Creek Rd., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheddar Burger$12.95
A lively 1/2 lb. burger loaded with bacon, cheddar & BBQ sauce on a fresh Brioche bun, served with crinkle cut fries. Dressed with lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Jasmines On The Bayou
Item pic

 

TJ Rib's

6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Bacon Burger$13.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
More about TJ Rib's
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1232 reviews)
Takeout
JALAPENO BACON BURGER$12.50
burger served on a brioche hamburger bun and dressed with pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle and red onion
More about The Chimes
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

TJ Rib's

2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Bacon Burger$13.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
More about TJ Rib's

Hammond

