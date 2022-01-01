Bacon cheeseburgers in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge
|CLASSIC BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$8.00
FRESH BURGER COOKED MEDIUM WELL TO ORDER SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES, MAYO AND MUSTARD TOPPED WITH CHEESE AND CRISPY BACON
SEAFOOD
Southern Pearl Oyster House
9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.50
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on a Brioche bun.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge
|JALAPENO BACON BURGER
|$12.50
Jasmines On The Bayou
6010 Jones Creek Rd., Baton Rouge
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$12.95
A lively 1/2 lb. burger loaded with bacon, cheddar & BBQ sauce on a fresh Brioche bun, served with crinkle cut fries. Dressed with lettuce and tomatoes.
TJ Rib's
6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$13.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge
|JALAPENO BACON BURGER
|$12.50
burger served on a brioche hamburger bun and dressed with pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle and red onion