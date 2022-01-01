Banana splits in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve banana splits
Elsie's Plate & Pie
3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge
|Banana Split
|$5.00
Rouge Rabbit
8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge
|Banana Split in a Cup
|$3.00
Banana Split in a cup comes with chopped bananas, 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, topped with caramel drizzle, chocolate drizzle, whip cream, pecans, and a cherry.
|Banana Split in a Cup
|$6.25
