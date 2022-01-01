Brisket in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve brisket
More about Pho Cafe
SOUPS • PHO • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pho Cafe
3851 S Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge
|P19. Pho Brisket & Flank
|$9.99
|P20. Pho Rare Eye Round, Well-Done Brisket, Flank & Meat Balls
|$10.99
More about Hannah Q Smokehouse
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Hannah Q Smokehouse
4808 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Brisket Platter
|$14.00
(8 oz.) Portion of our smoked brisket. Served with (2) homemade sides of your choice and garlic toast.
|Brisket Fries
|Brisket Sandwich
|$8.00
Sliced brisket with melted cheddar and sweet bbq sauce
More about Modesto
Modesto
3930 Burbank Dr., Baton Rouge
|Brisket Birria
|$5.00
slow stewed prime brisket, Oaxacan cheese, guajillo tomato consomme, cilantro, onions, radish, chile de arbol sauce
More about TJ Rib's
TJ Rib's
6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge
|1lbs Beef Brisket
|$19.99
|Brisket Quesadillas
|$14.95
Sliced smoked brisket, Monterey Jack cheese and all the trimmings