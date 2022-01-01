Brisket in Baton Rouge

Pho Cafe image

SOUPS • PHO • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pho Cafe

3851 S Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
P19. Pho Brisket & Flank$9.99
P20. Pho Rare Eye Round, Well-Done Brisket, Flank & Meat Balls$10.99
More about Pho Cafe
Brisket Platter image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Hannah Q Smokehouse

4808 Government Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (206 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Platter$14.00
(8 oz.) Portion of our smoked brisket. Served with (2) homemade sides of your choice and garlic toast.
Brisket Fries
Brisket Sandwich$8.00
Sliced brisket with melted cheddar and sweet bbq sauce
More about Hannah Q Smokehouse
Brisket Birria image

 

Modesto

3930 Burbank Dr., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Birria$5.00
slow stewed prime brisket, Oaxacan cheese, guajillo tomato consomme, cilantro, onions, radish, chile de arbol sauce
More about Modesto
Brisket Quesadillas image

 

TJ Rib's

6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
1lbs Beef Brisket$19.99
Brisket Quesadillas$14.95
Sliced smoked brisket, Monterey Jack cheese and all the trimmings
More about TJ Rib's
Brisket Quesadillas image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

TJ Rib's

2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Quesadillas$14.95
Sliced smoked brisket, Monterey Jack cheese and all the trimmings
More about TJ Rib's

