Brulee in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve brulee
SEAFOOD
Southern Pearl Oyster House
9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Sweet Potato Creme Brulee
|$4.00
Mashed sweet potatoes topped with brown sugar. Then garnished with honey butter and cinnamon.
City Roots Coffee Bar - Electric Depot
1509 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|CRÈME BRULEE
|$5.30
Warm Latte sweetened with Caramel, Vanilla, and a hardened layer of caramelized sugar.