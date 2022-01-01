Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve brulee

Digiulio Brothers image

 

Digiulio Brothers

2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crème Brulee$7.95
More about Digiulio Brothers
Sweet Potato Creme Brulee image

SEAFOOD

Southern Pearl Oyster House

9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Creme Brulee$4.00
Mashed sweet potatoes topped with brown sugar. Then garnished with honey butter and cinnamon.
More about Southern Pearl Oyster House
Item pic

 

City Roots Coffee Bar - Electric Depot

1509 Government Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRÈME BRULEE$5.30
Warm Latte sweetened with Caramel, Vanilla, and a hardened layer of caramelized sugar.
More about City Roots Coffee Bar - Electric Depot
Anthony's Italian Deli image

SANDWICHES

Anthony's Italian Deli

5575 Government St, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.8 (817 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dark Coffee creme brulee$7.00
More about Anthony's Italian Deli

