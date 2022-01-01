Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Item pic

 

TJ Rib's

6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.99
Lightly battered fried chicken tenders coated with our tangy sauce, served on a bed of mixed greens with bacon, diced tomato, red onions and shredded cheese. (Sub Bleu Cheese Crumbles upon request)
More about TJ Rib's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

TJ Rib's

2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.99
Lightly battered fried chicken tenders coated with our tangy sauce, served on a bed of mixed greens with bacon, diced tomato, red onions and shredded cheese. (Sub Bleu Cheese Crumbles upon request)
More about TJ Rib's

Map

