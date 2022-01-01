Cake in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve cake
More about Southern Pearl Oyster House
SEAFOOD
Southern Pearl Oyster House
9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
More about King Kong MilkTea 5
King Kong MilkTea 5
8342 Perkins Road Ste C, Baton Rouge
|Fried Rice Cakes & Eggs
|$9.95
Rice Flour Cubes, Eggs, Scallions, Sweet Soy, Green Onion
More about Old Captain Juicy Seafood and Bar
Old Captain Juicy Seafood and Bar
6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Suite 720, Baton Rouge
|Crab Cakes (2)
|$9.95
|Carrot Bundt Cake
|$5.50
More about Eliza Restaurant & Bar
Eliza Restaurant & Bar
7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J, Baton Rouge
|ELIZA CRAB CAKES
|$32.00
lump crabmeat, ravigote sauce, charred corn maque choux, hand-cut fries (*gluten-free)