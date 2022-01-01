Cake in Baton Rouge

Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve cake

Crab Cakes image

SEAFOOD

Southern Pearl Oyster House

9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
More about Southern Pearl Oyster House
Fried Rice Cakes & Eggs image

 

King Kong MilkTea 5

8342 Perkins Road Ste C, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice Cakes & Eggs$9.95
Rice Flour Cubes, Eggs, Scallions, Sweet Soy, Green Onion
More about King Kong MilkTea 5
Restaurant banner

 

Old Captain Juicy Seafood and Bar

6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Suite 720, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes (2)$9.95
Carrot Bundt Cake$5.50
More about Old Captain Juicy Seafood and Bar
Banner pic

 

Eliza Restaurant & Bar

7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
ELIZA CRAB CAKES$32.00
lump crabmeat, ravigote sauce, charred corn maque choux, hand-cut fries (*gluten-free)
More about Eliza Restaurant & Bar

