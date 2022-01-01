Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve cannolis

Digiulio Brothers image

 

Digiulio Brothers

2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$7.95
More about Digiulio Brothers
Anthony's Italian Deli image

SANDWICHES

Anthony's Italian Deli

5575 Government St, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.8 (817 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$5.75
More about Anthony's Italian Deli

Map

Map

