Cappuccino in Baton Rouge

City Roots Coffee Bar - Electric Depot
1509 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|CAPPUCCINO
|$4.50
Espresso with steamed milk, extra frothed to perfection.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Rouge Rabbit
8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge
|Cappuccino
Come in and try our very own creamy cappuccinos.. a nice morning or afternoon "wake me up". Espresso Shot, whole or skim steamed milk, white foam and add your choice of "flavor" for that extra kick!!
Ordering is as easy as 1 * 2 * 3...
Step 1: Choose your size
Step 2: Choose your flavor
Step 3: Choose your toppings
** Almond Milk and Oat Milk available at additional costs **
