Cappuccino in Baton Rouge

Come in and try our very own creamy cappuccinos.. a nice morning or afternoon "wake me up". Espresso Shot, whole or skim steamed milk, white foam and add your choice of "flavor" for that extra kick!!

Ordering is as easy as 1 * 2 * 3...

Step 1: Choose your size

Step 2: Choose your flavor

Step 3: Choose your toppings

** Almond Milk and Oat Milk available at additional costs **

