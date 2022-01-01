Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve cappuccino

Item pic

 

City Roots Coffee Bar - Electric Depot

1509 Government Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAPPUCCINO$4.50
Espresso with steamed milk, extra frothed to perfection.
More about City Roots Coffee Bar - Electric Depot
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Rouge Rabbit

8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino
Come in and try our very own creamy cappuccinos.. a nice morning or afternoon "wake me up". Espresso Shot, whole or skim steamed milk, white foam and add your choice of "flavor" for that extra kick!!
Ordering is as easy as 1 * 2 * 3...
Step 1: Choose your size
Step 2: Choose your flavor
Step 3: Choose your toppings
** Almond Milk and Oat Milk available at additional costs **
Cappuccino
Come in and try our very own creamy cappuccinos.. a nice morning or afternoon "wake me up". Espresso Shot, whole or skim steamed milk, white foam and add your choice of "flavor" for that extra kick!!
Ordering is as easy as 1 * 2 * 3...
Step 1: Choose your size
Step 2: Choose your flavor
Step 3: Choose your toppings
** Almond Milk and Oat Milk available at additional costs **
More about Rouge Rabbit

