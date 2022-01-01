Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve caprese salad

Digiulio Brothers image

 

Digiulio Brothers

2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad (Small)$8.95
Caprese Salad (Large)$12.95
More about Digiulio Brothers
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee

2978 Government St, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.7 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$11.00
Classic Caprese Salad --Tomato, Mozzarella and Basil
More about French Truck Coffee

