Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve carrot cake

Consumer pic

 

BRQ Seafood and Barbeque

10423 Jefferson Hwy,, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Famous Carrot Cake$17.00
More about BRQ Seafood and Barbeque
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes East

10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1232 reviews)
Takeout
CARROT CAKE$6.75
More about The Chimes East

Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Baby Back Ribs

Jerk Chicken

Tuna Sandwiches

Sashimi

Shrimp Fried Rice

Chicken Parmesan

Waffles

Tofu Soup

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (341 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (568 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (388 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (370 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston