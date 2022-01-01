Cheeseburgers in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Eliza Restaurant & Bar
Eliza Restaurant & Bar
7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J, Baton Rouge
|ELIZA CHEESEBURGER
|$17.00
chuck/short rib/brisket blend red onion marmalade, American cheese, brioche bun, hand-cut fries
|KID'S CHEESEBURGER
|$8.00
with your choice of side & drink.
Recommended for children under 12.
More about Lit Pizza
PIZZA • CALZONES
Lit Pizza
3930 Burbank Dr, Baton Rouge
|Cheeseburger
|$8.50
mozzarella, cheddar, beef, red onions, roma tomatoes, burger sauce
More about Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge
|CLASSIC BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$8.00
FRESH BURGER COOKED MEDIUM WELL TO ORDER SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES, MAYO AND MUSTARD TOPPED WITH CHEESE AND CRISPY BACON
|CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER
|$7.25
FRESH BURGER COOKED MEDIUM WELL TO ORDER SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES, MAYO, MUSTARD, CHEESE
More about Lit Pizza
PIZZA • CALZONES
Lit Pizza
9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge
|Cheeseburger
|$8.50
mozzarella, cheddar, beef, red onions, roma tomatoes, burger sauce
More about Lit Pizza
PIZZA
Lit Pizza
9850 Sullivan Rd., Baton Rouge
|Cheeseburger
|$8.50
mozzarella, cheddar, beef, red onions, roma tomatoes, burger sauce
More about Southern Pearl Oyster House
SEAFOOD
Southern Pearl Oyster House
9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Cheeseburger
|$13.50
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Cheeseburger topped with choice of American, Swiss or provolone. Served with choice of one side.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.50
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
More about Lit Pizza
Lit Pizza
7474 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge
|Cheeseburger
|$8.50
mozzarella, cheddar, beef, red onions, roma tomatoes, burger sauce
More about Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on a Brioche bun.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on a Brioche bun.
More about Hannah Q Smokehouse
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Hannah Q Smokehouse
4808 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Kid Cheeseburger & Q's
|$7.50
More about JED's Local Po'boys
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
JED's Local Po'boys
672 Jefferson Hwy, BATON ROUGE
|KIDS CHEESEBURGER POBOY
|$7.00
served with crinkle cut fries
|CHEESEBURGER PO'BOY
|$8.95
grilled Angus beef patty, melted American cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo - served on Leidenheimer bread
More about TJ Rib's
TJ Rib's
6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge
|Double Cheeseburger
|$17.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
More about Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
SEAFOOD
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge
|Adult Cheeseburger
|$13.95
More about TJ Rib's
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
TJ Rib's
2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge
|Double Cheeseburger
|$17.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.