Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Banner pic

 

Eliza Restaurant & Bar

7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
ELIZA CHEESEBURGER$17.00
chuck/short rib/brisket blend red onion marmalade, American cheese, brioche bun, hand-cut fries
KID'S CHEESEBURGER$8.00
with your choice of side & drink.
Recommended for children under 12.
More about Eliza Restaurant & Bar
Lit Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES

Lit Pizza

3930 Burbank Dr, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (1956 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$8.50
mozzarella, cheddar, beef, red onions, roma tomatoes, burger sauce
More about Lit Pizza
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen

7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CLASSIC BACON CHEESEBURGER$8.00
FRESH BURGER COOKED MEDIUM WELL TO ORDER SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES, MAYO AND MUSTARD TOPPED WITH CHEESE AND CRISPY BACON
CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER$7.25
FRESH BURGER COOKED MEDIUM WELL TO ORDER SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES, MAYO, MUSTARD, CHEESE
More about Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
Lit Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES

Lit Pizza

9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.7 (1588 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$8.50
mozzarella, cheddar, beef, red onions, roma tomatoes, burger sauce
More about Lit Pizza
Lit Pizza image

PIZZA

Lit Pizza

9850 Sullivan Rd., Baton Rouge

Avg 2 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$8.50
mozzarella, cheddar, beef, red onions, roma tomatoes, burger sauce
More about Lit Pizza
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Southern Pearl Oyster House

9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger$13.50
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Cheeseburger topped with choice of American, Swiss or provolone. Served with choice of one side.
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.50
A blend of ground Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib seasoned, grilled and topped with Provolone cheese. Served on a Brioche bun.
More about Southern Pearl Oyster House
Lit Pizza image

 

Lit Pizza

7474 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$8.50
mozzarella, cheddar, beef, red onions, roma tomatoes, burger sauce
More about Lit Pizza
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. image

 

Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.

2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$9.99
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on a Brioche bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on a Brioche bun.
More about Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Hannah Q Smokehouse

4808 Government Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (206 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Cheeseburger & Q's$7.50
More about Hannah Q Smokehouse
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

JED's Local Po'boys

672 Jefferson Hwy, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.4 (336 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS CHEESEBURGER POBOY$7.00
served with crinkle cut fries
CHEESEBURGER PO'BOY$8.95
grilled Angus beef patty, melted American cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo - served on Leidenheimer bread
More about JED's Local Po'boys
Item pic

 

TJ Rib's

6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Cheeseburger$17.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
More about TJ Rib's
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Adult Cheeseburger$13.95
More about Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

TJ Rib's

2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Double Cheeseburger$17.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
More about TJ Rib's

Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Spring Rolls

Souffle

Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Rice

Taco Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston