Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen

7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cheesecake$3.99
Turtle Cheesecake$3.99
More about Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
Elsie's Plate & Pie image

FRENCH FRIES

Elsie's Plate & Pie

3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (1248 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cheesecake$5.00
More about Elsie's Plate & Pie
Parrains Seafood image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Parrains Seafood

3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.95
More about Parrains Seafood
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Southern Pearl Oyster House

9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bananas Foster Cheesecake$7.50
Creamy New York Cheesecake with a Bananas Foster fusion. Topped with whipped cream and homemade spice rum sauce.
More about Southern Pearl Oyster House
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESECAKE OF THE DAY$6.75
More about The Chimes
Modesto image

 

Modesto

3930 Burbank Dr., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Cheesecake$7.00
peanut coconut brittle, grilled pineapple, peanut sauce
****CONTAINS PEANUTS*****
More about Modesto
Item pic

 

TJ Rib's

6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.50
cheesecake
More about TJ Rib's
Item pic

SOUPS • PHO

Ava Street Cafe

5207 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Cheesecake with Coconut Cream$6.95
More about Ava Street Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant

4335 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Crawfish Cheesecake$13.99
Savory cheesecake, crawfish, fontina, smoked gouda, Parmesan, Romano, onions, green onions and garlic. Served with Creole meuniere and hollandaise.
Cheesecake$7.99
More about Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake Strawberry$7.95
Cheesecake Praline$7.95
More about Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1232 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESECAKE OF THE DAY$6.75
More about The Chimes
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

TJ Rib's

2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.50
cheesecake
More about TJ Rib's

Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Maki

Carbonara

Crawfish Etouffee

Philly Cheesesteaks

Thai Tea

Tuna Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Fudge Sundaes

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston