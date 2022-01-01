Cheesecake in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve cheesecake
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$3.99
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$3.99
FRENCH FRIES
Elsie's Plate & Pie
3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge
|Chocolate Cheesecake
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Parrains Seafood
3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Cheesecake
|$6.95
SEAFOOD
Southern Pearl Oyster House
9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Bananas Foster Cheesecake
|$7.50
Creamy New York Cheesecake with a Bananas Foster fusion. Topped with whipped cream and homemade spice rum sauce.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge
|CHEESECAKE OF THE DAY
|$6.75
Modesto
3930 Burbank Dr., Baton Rouge
|Coconut Cheesecake
|$7.00
peanut coconut brittle, grilled pineapple, peanut sauce
****CONTAINS PEANUTS*****
SOUPS • PHO
Ava Street Cafe
5207 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge
|Fried Cheesecake with Coconut Cream
|$6.95
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
4335 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge
|Crawfish Cheesecake
|$13.99
Savory cheesecake, crawfish, fontina, smoked gouda, Parmesan, Romano, onions, green onions and garlic. Served with Creole meuniere and hollandaise.
|Cheesecake
|$7.99
SEAFOOD
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge
|Cheesecake Strawberry
|$7.95
|Cheesecake Praline
|$7.95
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge
|CHEESECAKE OF THE DAY
|$6.75