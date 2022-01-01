Chicken fried steaks in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
2323 S Acadian Thrwy, Baton Rouge
|Steak / Chicken Fajita
|$27.00
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans
More about Louie's Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Louie's Cafe
3322 Lake Street, Baton Rouge
|SIDE CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
|$7.00
Served with gravy
|CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
|$14.00
5oz beef fritter topped with our white sausage gravy.
|CHICKEN FRIED STEAK & EGGS
|$14.00
Three eggs to order/5oz. beef fritter & white sausage gravy/hash or grits/biscuit, toast, english muffin, or bagel