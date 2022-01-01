Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine

2323 S Acadian Thrwy, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak / Chicken Fajita$27.00
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans
More about Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
Louie's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Louie's Cafe

3322 Lake Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (770 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$7.00
Served with gravy
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$14.00
5oz beef fritter topped with our white sausage gravy.
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK & EGGS$14.00
Three eggs to order/5oz. beef fritter & white sausage gravy/hash or grits/biscuit, toast, english muffin, or bagel
More about Louie's Cafe

