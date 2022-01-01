Chicken parmesan in
Baton Rouge
/
Baton Rouge
/
Chicken Parmesan
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Digiulio Brothers
2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmigiana
$20.95
Breast of chicken, breaded, with cheese, spaghetti & tomato sauce
More about Digiulio Brothers
Bistro Italia
11903 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
$17.00
More about Bistro Italia
Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge
Green Beans
Grilled Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Bisque
Po Boy
Bread Pudding
Garlic Knots
Mediterranean Salad
More near Baton Rouge to explore
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Covington
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Denham Springs
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Gonzales
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Prairieville
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Port Allen
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
La Place
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hammond
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(170 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston