Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken pasta in
Baton Rouge
/
Baton Rouge
/
Chicken Pasta
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Bistro Italia
11903 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
$17.00
More about Bistro Italia
SEAFOOD
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge
Avg 4.6
(866 reviews)
Cheesy Chicken Pasta
$14.95
Seafood & Chicken Pasta
$26.95
More about Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge
Fried Rice
Burritos
Steak Quesadillas
Chimichangas
Shrimp Rolls
Shrimp Tacos
Pepperoni Pizza
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
More near Baton Rouge to explore
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Covington
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Gonzales
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Denham Springs
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Prairieville
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Port Allen
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
La Place
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(229 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(395 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(326 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston