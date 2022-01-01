Chicken salad in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.29
A fresh garden salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips
More about SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY
FRENCH FRIES
SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY
720 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge
|#5 Chicken Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express
FRENCH FRIES
Serop's Express
14041 Coursey Blvd, BATON ROUGE
|#5 Chicken Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet
Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet
9848 Perkins Road Suite D, Baton Rouge
|#5 Chicken Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Java Mama Central Square
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Java Mama Central Square
14340 Wax Rd, Baton Rouge
|Chicken Salad Croissant Sammie
|$10.50
More about Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Seasoned and grilled chicken served on a bed of Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.
More about Rouge Rabbit
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Rouge Rabbit
8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge
|Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan cheese, grated parmesan cheese, sliced grilled chicken breast, and croutons. Caesar dressing served on the side.
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
BURRITOS
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge
|Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
More about Eliza Restaurant & Bar
Eliza Restaurant & Bar
7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J, Baton Rouge
|CHICKEN COBB SALAD
|$19.00
hickory bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, hard cooked egg, Roquefort, red wine vinaigrette