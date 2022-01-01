Chicken salad in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve chicken salad

fbd5aeb6-1350-4fc9-a572-f50fa5d273e5 image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen

7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.29
A fresh garden salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips
More about Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
#5 Chicken Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY

720 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.8 (381 reviews)
Takeout
#5 Chicken Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY
afad78c4-06f9-4256-95e2-81ebdbb7641e image

FRENCH FRIES

Serop's Express

14041 Coursey Blvd, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.3 (224 reviews)
Takeout
#5 Chicken Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express
#5 Chicken Salad image

 

Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet

9848 Perkins Road Suite D, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
#5 Chicken Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet
Java Mama Central Square image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Java Mama Central Square

14340 Wax Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Croissant Sammie$10.50
More about Java Mama Central Square
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. image

 

Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.

2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Seasoned and grilled chicken served on a bed of Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.
More about Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
Chicken Caesar Salad image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Rouge Rabbit

8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan cheese, grated parmesan cheese, sliced grilled chicken breast, and croutons. Caesar dressing served on the side.
More about Rouge Rabbit
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (1069 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$7.99
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
Banner pic

 

Eliza Restaurant & Bar

7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN COBB SALAD$19.00
hickory bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, hard cooked egg, Roquefort, red wine vinaigrette
More about Eliza Restaurant & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Bread Pudding

Lamb Gyros

Key Lime Pies

Mac And Cheese

Pudding

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Pho

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston