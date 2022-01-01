Chicken sandwiches in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Mid City Beer Garden
Mid City Beer Garden
3808 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Your choice of 8 oz fried or grilled chicken breast topped with melted swiss cheese, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with fries.
More about The Overpass Merchant
FRENCH FRIES
The Overpass Merchant
2904 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Gail's Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Breaux's Spicy Sauce / American Cheese / Pickles