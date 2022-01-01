Chicken tenders in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Shell Restaurant
Shell Restaurant
1625 N. Airway Drive, Baton Rouge
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$7.95
More about Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge
|CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS
|$8.95
FRIES
More about Elsie's Plate & Pie
FRENCH FRIES
Elsie's Plate & Pie
3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge
|Kids Grilled Chicken Strips
|$6.00
|Kids Fried Chicken Strips
|$6.00
More about Southern Pearl Oyster House
SEAFOOD
Southern Pearl Oyster House
9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Kids Chicken Tender
|$7.00
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
More about Curbside Burgers
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Curbside Burgers
4158 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.49
Crispy Chicken Tenders. Includes Small Fry + 16oz. Drink
More about The Chimes
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge
|KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
|$6.95
More about Hannah Q Smokehouse
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Hannah Q Smokehouse
4808 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Chicken Tenders (4) Platter
|$12.00
|Chicken Tenders (3) Platter
|$10.00
|Kid Chicken Tenders & Q's
|$6.50
More about JED's Local Po'boys
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
JED's Local Po'boys
672 Jefferson Hwy, BATON ROUGE
|CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
|$15.95
All baskets are served with crinkle cut fries, coleslaw, toasted French bread and cocktail & tartar sauce.
|KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
|$7.00
served with crinkle cut fries
|BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS
|$7.95
hand-cut buttermilk fried with Ranch dressing
More about Jasmines On The Bayou
Jasmines On The Bayou
6010 Jones Creek Rd., Baton Rouge
|Kids Chicken Tenders (2)
|$6.50
(2) Fried chicken tenders served with fries & bread.
|Chicken Tenders & Fries - Lunch
|$10.95
(3) Hand-battered & lightly fried chicken strips with (1) side
of house honey mustard, served with crinkle cut fries.
|Chicken Tenders Platter - Dinner
|$12.95
(5) Juicy, fried Chicken Tenders served with crinkle cut fries
& (1) side of our house honey mustard & bread.
More about Louie's Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Louie's Cafe
3322 Lake Street, Baton Rouge
|CHICKEN FINGERS (3)
|$7.00
More about TJ Rib's
TJ Rib's
6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge
|Chicken Tenders Appetizer
|$11.95
Four pieces of fried chicken tenderloin with honey mustard and French fries.
More about Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
4335 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge
|Kids Fried Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
Served with French Fries
|Buffalo Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
More about The Chimes
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge
|KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
|$5.95
More about VooDoo BBQ & Grill
SALADS • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
3510 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge
|Chicken Tender Platter
|$12.49
Four hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders with chipotle ranch. Served with two sides and cornbread.
|Chicken Tender Bayou Salad
|$12.99
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders and VooDoo onion crisps.
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.49
Four hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders with choice of sauce. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.