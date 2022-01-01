Chicken tenders in Baton Rouge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shell Restaurant image

 

Shell Restaurant

1625 N. Airway Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Basket$7.95
More about Shell Restaurant
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen

7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS$8.95
FRIES
More about Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
Elsie's Plate & Pie image

FRENCH FRIES

Elsie's Plate & Pie

3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (1248 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken Strips$6.00
Kids Fried Chicken Strips$6.00
More about Elsie's Plate & Pie
Kids Chicken Tender image

SEAFOOD

Southern Pearl Oyster House

9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tender$7.00
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
More about Southern Pearl Oyster House
Curbside Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Curbside Burgers

4158 Government Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.49
Crispy Chicken Tenders. Includes Small Fry + 16oz. Drink
More about Curbside Burgers
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$6.95
More about The Chimes
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Hannah Q Smokehouse

4808 Government Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (206 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders (4) Platter$12.00
Chicken Tenders (3) Platter$10.00
Kid Chicken Tenders & Q's$6.50
More about Hannah Q Smokehouse
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

JED's Local Po'boys

672 Jefferson Hwy, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.4 (336 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET$15.95
All baskets are served with crinkle cut fries, coleslaw, toasted French bread and cocktail & tartar sauce.
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$7.00
served with crinkle cut fries
BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDERS$7.95
hand-cut buttermilk fried with Ranch dressing
More about JED's Local Po'boys
Item pic

 

Jasmines On The Bayou

6010 Jones Creek Rd., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders (2)$6.50
(2) Fried chicken tenders served with fries & bread.
Chicken Tenders & Fries - Lunch$10.95
(3) Hand-battered & lightly fried chicken strips with (1) side
of house honey mustard, served with crinkle cut fries.
Chicken Tenders Platter - Dinner$12.95
(5) Juicy, fried Chicken Tenders served with crinkle cut fries
& (1) side of our house honey mustard & bread.
More about Jasmines On The Bayou
Louie's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Louie's Cafe

3322 Lake Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (770 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN FINGERS (3)$7.00
More about Louie's Cafe
Item pic

 

TJ Rib's

6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders Appetizer$11.95
Four pieces of fried chicken tenderloin with honey mustard and French fries.
More about TJ Rib's
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant

4335 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Fried Chicken Tenders$6.99
Served with French Fries
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$9.99
More about Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1232 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$5.95
More about The Chimes
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

3510 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1846 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tender Platter$12.49
Four hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders with chipotle ranch. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Chicken Tender Bayou Salad$12.99
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders and VooDoo onion crisps.
Chicken Tenders$7.49
Four hand-breaded to order, fried to golden brown chicken tenders with choice of sauce. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
More about VooDoo BBQ & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

TJ Rib's

2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders Appetizer$11.95
Four pieces of fried chicken tenderloin with honey mustard and French fries.
More about TJ Rib's

