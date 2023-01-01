Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili dogs in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve chili dogs

Atomic Burger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Atomic Burger

5909 Creek Centre Dr, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.1 (468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Dog$4.49
An all-beef frank lavished with cheddar and house-made chili.
More about Atomic Burger
Consumer pic

 

Iverstine Farms Butcher and Restaurant

7731 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Dog Pack$60.00
SKIP THE PREP WITH READY OUR READY-TO-COOK DINNER PACK. Eight beef & pork hot dogs, eight hot dug buns, one quart house made chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and three sides. Must be picked up Saturday 9am-4pm, Sunday 10am-3pm, or Monday 9am-12pm.
More about Iverstine Farms Butcher and Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Veggie Burritos

Veal Parmesan

Lasagna

Mahi Mahi

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Steak Quesadillas

Shrimp Pizza

Steak Burritos

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (497 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (352 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston