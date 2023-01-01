Chili dogs in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve chili dogs
More about Atomic Burger
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Atomic Burger
5909 Creek Centre Dr, Baton Rouge
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$4.49
An all-beef frank lavished with cheddar and house-made chili.
More about Iverstine Farms Butcher and Restaurant
Iverstine Farms Butcher and Restaurant
7731 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
|Chili Dog Pack
|$60.00
SKIP THE PREP WITH READY OUR READY-TO-COOK DINNER PACK. Eight beef & pork hot dogs, eight hot dug buns, one quart house made chili, shredded cheddar cheese, and three sides. Must be picked up Saturday 9am-4pm, Sunday 10am-3pm, or Monday 9am-12pm.