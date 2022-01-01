Club salad in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve club salad
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge
|BLK\\GRILL SHRIMP CLUB SALAD
|$16.75
|LARGE CLUB SALAD
|$11.00
|FRIED CHICKEN CLUB SALAD
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
JED's Local Po'boys
672 Jefferson Hwy, BATON ROUGE
|CHICKEN CLUB SALAD
|$15.95
grilled chicken, bacon, cherry tomato, Parmesan, hard cooked egg, French bread croutons, buttermilk ranch dressing
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Rouge Rabbit
8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge
|Club Salad
Compared to the "Club" sandwich except this is served SALAD style. Salad mix topped with Cajun turkey, honey ham, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bacon bits, and croutons. Your choice of dressing served on the side.