Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club salad in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve club salad

The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
BLK\\GRILL SHRIMP CLUB SALAD$16.75
LARGE CLUB SALAD$11.00
FRIED CHICKEN CLUB SALAD$15.00
More about The Chimes
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

JED's Local Po'boys

672 Jefferson Hwy, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.4 (336 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CLUB SALAD$15.95
grilled chicken, bacon, cherry tomato, Parmesan, hard cooked egg, French bread croutons, buttermilk ranch dressing
More about JED's Local Po'boys
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Rouge Rabbit

8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Club Salad
Compared to the "Club" sandwich except this is served SALAD style. Salad mix topped with Cajun turkey, honey ham, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bacon bits, and croutons. Your choice of dressing served on the side.
More about Rouge Rabbit
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1232 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON CLUB SALAD$18.00
LARGE CLUB SALAD$10.75
FRIED CHICKEN CLUB SALAD$15.00
More about The Chimes

Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Egg Rolls

Fudge Brownies

Kale Caesar Salad

Banana Splits

Baklava

Carbonara

Shrimp Burritos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston