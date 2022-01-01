Cobb salad in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve cobb salad

Cobb Salad image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Rouge Rabbit

8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad
Salad includes salad mix topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, ham, bacon bits, sliced boiled eggs, and grilled chicken with your choice of dressing.
More about Rouge Rabbit
Banner pic

 

Eliza Restaurant & Bar

7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN COBB SALAD$19.00
hickory bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, hard cooked egg, Roquefort, red wine vinaigrette
More about Eliza Restaurant & Bar

