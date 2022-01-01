Cobb salad in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Rouge Rabbit
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Rouge Rabbit
8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge
|Cobb Salad
Salad includes salad mix topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, ham, bacon bits, sliced boiled eggs, and grilled chicken with your choice of dressing.
More about Eliza Restaurant & Bar
Eliza Restaurant & Bar
7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J, Baton Rouge
|CHICKEN COBB SALAD
|$19.00
hickory bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, hard cooked egg, Roquefort, red wine vinaigrette