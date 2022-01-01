Coleslaw in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve coleslaw
FRENCH FRIES
Elsie's Plate & Pie
3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge
|Bedford Coleslaw
|$3.50
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Parrains Seafood
3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Coleslaw w/ Peanuts
|$4.50
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
JED's Local Po'boys
672 Jefferson Hwy, BATON ROUGE
|COLESLAW
|$2.95
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
4335 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge
|Coleslaw
|$2.99
SEAFOOD
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge
|Coleslaw
|$3.95
SALADS • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
3510 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge
|Coleslaw
|$2.99
A blend of cabbage, red cabbage and carrots mixed with a lemon zest coleslaw dressing.