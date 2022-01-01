Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve coleslaw

Elsie's Plate & Pie image

FRENCH FRIES

Elsie's Plate & Pie

3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (1248 reviews)
Takeout
Bedford Coleslaw$3.50
More about Elsie's Plate & Pie
Parrains Seafood image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Parrains Seafood

3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw w/ Peanuts$4.50
More about Parrains Seafood
Jed's Local Poboys image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

JED's Local Po'boys

672 Jefferson Hwy, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.4 (336 reviews)
Takeout
COLESLAW$2.95
More about JED's Local Po'boys
Consumer pic

 

TJ Rib's

6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw Quart$10.99
Coleslaw Quart
More about TJ Rib's
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant

4335 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.99
More about Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$3.95
More about Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

3510 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1846 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$2.99
A blend of cabbage, red cabbage and carrots mixed with a lemon zest coleslaw dressing.
More about VooDoo BBQ & Grill
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

TJ Rib's

2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw Pint$7.50
Coleslaw Pint
More about TJ Rib's

