Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Corn dogs in
Baton Rouge
/
Baton Rouge
/
Corn Dogs
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve corn dogs
Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
2323 S Acadian Thrwy, Baton Rouge
No reviews yet
Kid Corn Dog
$6.00
served with sweet potato or regular french fries
More about Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Parrain's Seafood
3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
Avg 4.5
(2683 reviews)
Kid Corn Dogs
$6.95
More about Parrain's Seafood
Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge
Key Lime Pies
Hot Chocolate
Turkey Melts
Avocado Toast
Greek Pizza
Veggie Sandwiches
Maki
Shawarma
More near Baton Rouge to explore
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Covington
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.7
(20 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.7
(20 restaurants)
Gonzales
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Denham Springs
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Prairieville
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Port Allen
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
La Place
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hammond
Avg 4.7
(20 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(307 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(505 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(353 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(332 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(409 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston