Eel in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve eel

SUSHI • RAMEN

Soji Modern Asian

5050 Government St, Baton Rouge

Avg 4 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Eel Roll$14.00
BBQ Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel Sauce
More about Soji Modern Asian
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • GRILL

Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill

5741 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (1361 reviews)
Takeout
Rock & Eel Roll$14.25
Tempura fried eel, snow crab, avocado, and tempura flakes. Topped with masago and eel sauce.
Special Eel Roll$6.25
BBQ eel, cucumber, avocado, and masago. Topped with eel sauce.
Eel$4.25
More about Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill

