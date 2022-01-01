Eel in Baton Rouge
SUSHI • RAMEN
Soji Modern Asian
5050 Government St, Baton Rouge
|Eel Roll
|$14.00
BBQ Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel Sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • GRILL
Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill
5741 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge
|Rock & Eel Roll
|$14.25
Tempura fried eel, snow crab, avocado, and tempura flakes. Topped with masago and eel sauce.
|Special Eel Roll
|$6.25
BBQ eel, cucumber, avocado, and masago. Topped with eel sauce.
|Eel
|$4.25