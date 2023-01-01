Egg benedict in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about Rock Paper Taco - Perkins - Perkins Road
Rock Paper Taco - Perkins - Perkins Road
7242 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
|RPT Eggs Benedict
|$14.95
english muffins topped with smashed avocado, slow-cooked pulled pork, poached eggs and chipotle hollandaise. served with side choice.
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Baton Rouge
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Baton Rouge
3535 Perkins Rd #375, Baton Rouge
|Eggs Blackstone The O.G. Benedict
|$14.50
Applewood-smoked bacon and grilled tomato served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with hollandaise, served with a side salad