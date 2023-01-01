Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve egg benedict

Rock Paper Taco - Perkins - Perkins Road

7242 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
RPT Eggs Benedict$14.95
english muffins topped with smashed avocado, slow-cooked pulled pork, poached eggs and chipotle hollandaise. served with side choice.
More about Rock Paper Taco - Perkins - Perkins Road
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Baton Rouge

3535 Perkins Rd #375, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1885 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Blackstone The O.G. Benedict$14.50
Applewood-smoked bacon and grilled tomato served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with hollandaise, served with a side salad
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe - Baton Rouge

