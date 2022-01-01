Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve egg rolls

Parrains Seafood image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Parrains Seafood

3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)
Takeout
Boudin Egg Rolls$12.50
Pho Cafe image

SOUPS • PHO • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pho Cafe

3851 S Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
A3. Vietnamese Egg Rolls$5.99
Soji Modern Asian image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Soji Modern Asian

5050 Government St, Baton Rouge

Avg 4 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Viet Egg Roll Lettuce Wraps$12.00
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
BOUDIN EGG ROLLS$12.00
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • GRILL

Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill

5741 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (1361 reviews)
Takeout
Sushi Egg Rolls$8.00
Crawfish, avocado, crab mix, cream cheese, wasabi mayo, and sweet chili sauce.
