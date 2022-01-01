Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve enchiladas

Enchiladas image

 

Modesto

3930 Burbank Dr., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas$14.00
guajillo chile gravy, Monterey Jack, cheddar blend
More about Modesto
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas$24.95
More about Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Poboy

Spinach Pies

Chocolate Cake

Shrimp Spring Rolls

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Lentil Soup

Shawarma

Lamb Gyros

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston