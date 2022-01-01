Fajitas in Baton Rouge

Item pic

BURRITOS

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (1069 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Pack$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
Fajitas for Two image

 

Modesto

3930 Burbank Dr., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas for Two$28.00
served with warm tortillas, grilled onions, red and yellow peppers, cheese, guacamole, pico, crema, rice and beans
More about Modesto
Tailgate Fajita Pack image

BURRITOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4245 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (3297 reviews)
Takeout
Tailgate Fajita Pack$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito

