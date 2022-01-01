Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel pitas in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve falafel pitas

#16 Pita Wrap(Chicken, Gyro or Falafel) image

SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY

720 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.8 (381 reviews)
Takeout
#16 Pita Wrap(Chicken, Gyro or Falafel)$7.50
Your choice of chicken or gyro(lamb and beef) in a pita wrap and served with Grecian sauce.
Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet

9848 Perkins Road Suite D, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
#16 Pita Wrap(Chicken, Gyro or Falafel)$7.50
Your choice of chicken or gyro(lamb and beef) in a pita wrap and served with Grecian sauce.
Serop's Express Main Street

535 Main Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
#16 Pita Wrap(Chicken, Gyro or Falafel)$7.50
Your choice of chicken or gyro(lamb and beef) in a pita wrap and served with Grecian sauce.
