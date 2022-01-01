Falafel wraps in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve falafel wraps
More about SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY
FRENCH FRIES
SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY
720 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge
|#16 Pita Wrap(Chicken, Gyro or Falafel)
|$7.50
Your choice of chicken or gyro(lamb and beef) in a pita wrap and served with Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet
Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet
9848 Perkins Road Suite D, Baton Rouge
|#16 Pita Wrap(Chicken, Gyro or Falafel)
|$7.50
Your choice of chicken or gyro(lamb and beef) in a pita wrap and served with Grecian sauce.