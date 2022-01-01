Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Curbside Burgers

4158 Government Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$5.75
Housemade Spicy Pickles + Ranch
More about Curbside Burgers
Item pic

 

Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.

2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$7.99
Served with our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing
More about Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED PICKLES$8.50
More about The Chimes
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

JED's Local Po'boys

672 Jefferson Hwy, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.4 (336 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED PICKLES$6.95
served with housemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing
More about JED's Local Po'boys
Item pic

 

TJ Rib's

6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$10.95
Zesty dill pickles beer battered and fired. Served with cajun remoulade sauce.
More about TJ Rib's
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1232 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED PICKLES$8.50
Thick cut dill pickles lightly battered and fried, served with our Ranch dressing.
More about The Chimes
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

TJ Rib's

2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$10.95
Zesty dill pickles beer battered and fired. Served with cajun remoulade sauce.
More about TJ Rib's

