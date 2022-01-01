Fried pickles in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve fried pickles
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Curbside Burgers
4158 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Fried Pickles
|$5.75
Housemade Spicy Pickles + Ranch
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
Served with our homemade buttermilk ranch dressing
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge
|FRIED PICKLES
|$8.50
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
JED's Local Po'boys
672 Jefferson Hwy, BATON ROUGE
|FRIED PICKLES
|$6.95
served with housemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing
TJ Rib's
6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge
|Fried Pickles
|$10.95
Zesty dill pickles beer battered and fired. Served with cajun remoulade sauce.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge
|FRIED PICKLES
|$8.50
Thick cut dill pickles lightly battered and fried, served with our Ranch dressing.