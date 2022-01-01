Fried rice in Baton Rouge

Pho Cafe image

SOUPS • PHO • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pho Cafe

3851 S Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
F48. Chicken Fried Rice$9.99
More about Pho Cafe
Smoke House Kim Chi Fried Rice image

RAMEN

Chow Yum Phat

2363 Hollydale Ave, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.7 (79 reviews)
Takeout
Smoke House Kim Chi Fried Rice$14.00
Smoked Beef and Pork Belly, Kimchi, Fried Egg, and Furikake (Shellfish Allergy)
More about Chow Yum Phat
Fried Rice Cakes & Eggs image

 

King Kong MilkTea 5

8342 Perkins Road Ste C, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice Cakes & Eggs$9.95
Rice Flour Cubes, Eggs, Scallions, Sweet Soy, Green Onion
More about King Kong MilkTea 5
Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • GRILL

Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill

5741 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (1361 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice
More about Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Old Captain Juicy Seafood and Bar

6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Suite 720, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Shrimp Fried Rice$13.95
More about Old Captain Juicy Seafood and Bar

