Fried rice in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve fried rice
SOUPS • PHO • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pho Cafe
3851 S Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge
|F48. Chicken Fried Rice
|$9.99
RAMEN
Chow Yum Phat
2363 Hollydale Ave, Baton Rouge
|Smoke House Kim Chi Fried Rice
|$14.00
Smoked Beef and Pork Belly, Kimchi, Fried Egg, and Furikake (Shellfish Allergy)
King Kong MilkTea 5
8342 Perkins Road Ste C, Baton Rouge
|Fried Rice Cakes & Eggs
|$9.95
Rice Flour Cubes, Eggs, Scallions, Sweet Soy, Green Onion
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • GRILL
Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill
5741 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge
|Fried Rice