Garden salad in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve garden salad

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen

7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GARDEN FRESH SALAD$7.00
A large garden salad loaded with tomatoes, cucumbers, boiled egg, croutons, shredded cheddar, bacon
choice of salad dressing
More about Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Louie's Cafe

3322 Lake Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (770 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE GARDEN SALAD$4.00
More about Louie's Cafe
TJ Rib's

6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad (15-18 Servings)$34.99
Garden Salad$5.25
Mixed greens,cucumber slices. cherry tomatoes, onions and croutons
Entree Garden Salad$8.25
More about TJ Rib's
SALADS • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

3510 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1846 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$8.69
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons.
More about VooDoo BBQ & Grill
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

TJ Rib's

2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$5.25
Mixed greens,cucumber slices. cherry tomatoes, onions and croutons
Entree Garden Salad$8.25
More about TJ Rib's

