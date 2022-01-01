Garden salad in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve garden salad
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge
|GARDEN FRESH SALAD
|$7.00
A large garden salad loaded with tomatoes, cucumbers, boiled egg, croutons, shredded cheddar, bacon
choice of salad dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Louie's Cafe
3322 Lake Street, Baton Rouge
|SIDE GARDEN SALAD
|$4.00
TJ Rib's
6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge
|Garden Salad (15-18 Servings)
|$34.99
|Garden Salad
|$5.25
Mixed greens,cucumber slices. cherry tomatoes, onions and croutons
|Entree Garden Salad
|$8.25
SALADS • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
3510 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge
|Garden Salad
|$8.69
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons.