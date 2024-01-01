Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gorgonzola salad in
Baton Rouge
/
Baton Rouge
/
Gorgonzola Salad
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve gorgonzola salad
DiGiulio Brothers
2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
No reviews yet
Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad (Small)
$8.95
Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad (Large)
$10.95
More about DiGiulio Brothers
Monjuni's
711 Jefferson Hwy 4/a, Baton Rouge
No reviews yet
Apple Gorgonzola Salad
$15.95
More about Monjuni's
Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge
Tofu Soup
Muffins
Cookies
Curly Fries
Noodle Soup
Gyro Salad
Turkey Melts
Shrimp Rolls
More near Baton Rouge to explore
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Covington
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.7
(25 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.7
(25 restaurants)
Gonzales
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Denham Springs
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Prairieville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Port Allen
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
La Place
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hammond
Avg 4.7
(25 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(636 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(424 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(419 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(517 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(420 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston