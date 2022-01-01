Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek pizza in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve greek pizza

Schlittz & Giggles Third Street image

 

Schlittz & Giggles Third Street

301 Third Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Solo My Big Fat Greek Pizza$11.99
OPA! This mediterranean inspried pie begins with roasted garlic olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, roma tomatoes, mariniated artichokes, black olives, red onions, shredded mozz, feta & fresh basil. All this fnished off with a balsamic vinaigrette and sesation drizzle.
18" My Big Fat Greek Pizza$21.99
OPA! This mediterranean inspried pie begins with roasted garlic olive oil, fresh garlic, spinach, roma tomatoes, mariniated artichokes, black olives, red onions, shredded mozz, feta & fresh basil. All this fnished off with a balsamic vinaigrette and sesation drizzle.
More about Schlittz & Giggles Third Street
Schlittz & Giggles Perkins image

 

Schlittz & Giggles Perkins

2355 Ferndale Avenue, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
My Big Fat Greek Pizza$11.99
More about Schlittz & Giggles Perkins

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

