Grilled chicken in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve grilled chicken

fbd5aeb6-1350-4fc9-a572-f50fa5d273e5 image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen

7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.29
A fresh garden salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips
More about Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
Olive or Twist image

FRENCH FRIES

Olive or Twist

2122 Perkins Palm Ave, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$14.00
grilled chicken breast topped with tomatoes, spinach and honey balsamic reduction glaze, served with fries
More about Olive or Twist
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. image

 

Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.

2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Seasoned and grilled chicken served on a bed of Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.
More about Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
Rouge Rabbit image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Rouge Rabbit

8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club$8.99
Grilled chicken breast and applewood bacon served on our Rotella Italian bread, toasted, your choice of cheese and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Creole mustard upon request.
More about Rouge Rabbit

Hammond

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

