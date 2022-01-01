Grilled chicken in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.29
A fresh garden salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips
FRENCH FRIES
Olive or Twist
2122 Perkins Palm Ave, Baton Rouge
|Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
|$14.00
grilled chicken breast topped with tomatoes, spinach and honey balsamic reduction glaze, served with fries
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Seasoned and grilled chicken served on a bed of Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Rouge Rabbit
8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$8.99
Grilled chicken breast and applewood bacon served on our Rotella Italian bread, toasted, your choice of cheese and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. Creole mustard upon request.