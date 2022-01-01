Grilled shrimp salad in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad
Shell Restaurant
1625 N. Airway Drive, Baton Rouge
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$8.95
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge
|GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD
|$11.00
Fresh Garden Salad topped with jumbo grilled shrimp
Digiulio Brothers
2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
|Tuesday - Marinated, Char-grilled Shrimp Salad
|$14.95
on a bed of orzo pasta, tossed with feta cheese, cucumber, & sweet purple onion in a lemon tarragon vinaigrette.
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$12.99
Gulf shrimp grilled in our wine and garlic sauce served on a bed of Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge
|BLK\\GRILL SHRIMP LARGE TOSS SALAD
|$15.75
|BLK\\GRILL SHRIMP SPINACH SALAD
|$15.75
|BLK\\GRILL SHRIMP CLUB SALAD
|$16.75
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Rouge Rabbit
8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge
|Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with jumbo grilled shrimp, shaved Parmesan cheese, grated Parmesan cheese and croutons. Caesar dressing served on the side.
Jasmines On The Bayou
6010 Jones Creek Rd., Baton Rouge
|Grilled Rocket Shrimp Salad
|$15.95
Fresh Romaine lettuce with house-made croutons, topped
with our specialty Rocket Shrimp GRILLED (shrimp tossed
in a
tangy, spicy aioli), finished with Parmesan cheese.
*Gluten Free* can be requested.
SOUPS • PHO
Ava Street Cafe
5207 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$10.95
SEAFOOD
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$15.95