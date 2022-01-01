Grilled shrimp salad in Baton Rouge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad

Shell Restaurant image

 

Shell Restaurant

1625 N. Airway Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Salad$8.95
More about Shell Restaurant
38a7a871-2b52-4448-ba12-410857c093e7 image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen

7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD$11.00
Fresh Garden Salad topped with jumbo grilled shrimp
More about Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
Digiulio Brothers image

 

Digiulio Brothers

2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuesday - Marinated, Char-grilled Shrimp Salad$14.95
on a bed of orzo pasta, tossed with feta cheese, cucumber, & sweet purple onion in a lemon tarragon vinaigrette.
More about Digiulio Brothers
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. image

 

Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.

2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Salad$12.99
Gulf shrimp grilled in our wine and garlic sauce served on a bed of Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons.
More about Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
BLK\\GRILL SHRIMP LARGE TOSS SALAD$15.75
BLK\\GRILL SHRIMP SPINACH SALAD$15.75
BLK\\GRILL SHRIMP CLUB SALAD$16.75
More about The Chimes
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Rouge Rabbit

8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with jumbo grilled shrimp, shaved Parmesan cheese, grated Parmesan cheese and croutons. Caesar dressing served on the side.
More about Rouge Rabbit
Jasmines On The Bayou image

 

Jasmines On The Bayou

6010 Jones Creek Rd., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Rocket Shrimp Salad$15.95
Fresh Romaine lettuce with house-made croutons, topped
with our specialty Rocket Shrimp GRILLED (shrimp tossed
in a
tangy, spicy aioli), finished with Parmesan cheese.
*Gluten Free* can be requested.
More about Jasmines On The Bayou
Ava Street Cafe image

SOUPS • PHO

Ava Street Cafe

5207 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Salad$10.95
More about Ava Street Cafe
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Salad$15.95
More about Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1232 reviews)
Takeout
BLK\\GRILL SHRIMP SPINACH SALAD$16.00
BLK\\GRILL SHRIMP LARGE TOSS SALAD$16.00
BLK\\GRILL SHRIMP CLUB SALAD$16.00
More about The Chimes

