Grilled steaks in Baton Rouge

Digiulio Brothers
2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
|Grilled Tuna Steak
|$24.95
Served with choice of Italian salsa, Pesto and pinenuts, or brown butter caper sauce, served with Spaghetti G.O.P.
SOUPS • PHO
Ava Street Cafe
5207 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge
|Grilled Steak Steam Buns
|$10.95
|Grilled Steak Rice Plates "Bo Luc Lac"
|$12.95
|Grilled Steak Baguettes
|$11.95
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
4335 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge
|Grilled Tuna Steak
|$23.99
Grilled Tuna Steak served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpuppies