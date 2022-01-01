Grits in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve grits

Cheese Grits image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Rouge Rabbit

8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Grits$2.75
Another Southern classic. What is grits without the cheese. Yummy. And from the classic movie, "My Cousin Vinny" with Joe Pesci.. "What is a grit"? LOL
More about Rouge Rabbit
Banner pic

 

Eliza Restaurant & Bar

7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP & GRITS$21.00
grilled Gulf shrimp, stoneground grits, lemon butter, crumbled bacon (*gluten-free)
More about Eliza Restaurant & Bar

Map

Map

