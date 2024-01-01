Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Home fries in
Baton Rouge
/
Baton Rouge
/
Home Fries
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve home fries
FRENCH FRIES
Elsie's Plate & Pie
3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge
Avg 4.6
(1248 reviews)
Home Cut French Fries
$4.00
Home Fried Pork Skins
$3.50
More about Elsie's Plate & Pie
Bistro Byronz - Mid-City
515 Mouton Street Suite 102, Baton Rouge
No reviews yet
Home Fried Potato Chips
$3.95
More about Bistro Byronz - Mid-City
