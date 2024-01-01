Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Home fries in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve home fries

Elsie's Plate & Pie image

FRENCH FRIES

Elsie's Plate & Pie

3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (1248 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Home Cut French Fries$4.00
Home Fried Pork Skins$3.50
More about Elsie's Plate & Pie
Consumer pic

 

Bistro Byronz - Mid-City

515 Mouton Street Suite 102, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Home Fried Potato Chips$3.95
More about Bistro Byronz - Mid-City

Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Rice Bowls

Bleu Burgers

Chili

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Beef Noodles

Cobbler

Pho Tai

Steak Bowls

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (358 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (595 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (407 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (506 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston