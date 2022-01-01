Jerk chicken in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve jerk chicken
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
3510 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection served with our signature jerk BBQ sauce on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
|Jerk Chicken Bayou Salad
|$12.99
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection and VooDoo onion crisps.
|Jerk Chicken Po-Boy
|$8.49
Marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.