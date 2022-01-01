Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve jerk chicken

SALADS • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

3510 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1846 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection served with our signature jerk BBQ sauce on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Jerk Chicken Bayou Salad$12.99
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection and VooDoo onion crisps.
Jerk Chicken Po-Boy$8.49
Marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
More about VooDoo BBQ & Grill
Caribbean Joe's - Big Rig, LLC

2900 Westfork Dr. Ste. 130, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Salad$10.00
More about Caribbean Joe's - Big Rig, LLC

