Lamb gyros in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve lamb gyros
More about SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY
SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY
720 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge
|#2 Gyro Meal (Lamb & Beef)
|$12.95
Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express
Serop's Express
14041 Coursey Blvd, BATON ROUGE
|Gyro (Lamb & Beef) Plate
|$12.95
Gyro (Lamb & Beef) with your choice of two sides.
|#2 Gyro Meal (Lamb & Beef)
|$12.95
Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet
Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet
9848 Perkins Road Suite D, Baton Rouge
|#2 Gyro Meal (Lamb & Beef)
|$12.95
Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#6 Gyro (Lamb and Beef) Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.