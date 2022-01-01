Lamb gyros in Baton Rouge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY

720 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.8 (381 reviews)
Takeout
#2 Gyro Meal (Lamb & Beef)$12.95
Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Serop's Express

14041 Coursey Blvd, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.3 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Gyro (Lamb & Beef) Plate$12.95
Gyro (Lamb & Beef) with your choice of two sides.
#2 Gyro Meal (Lamb & Beef)$12.95
Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express
Item pic

 

Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet

9848 Perkins Road Suite D, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
#2 Gyro Meal (Lamb & Beef)$12.95
Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#6 Gyro (Lamb and Beef) Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet

