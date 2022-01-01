Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve lentil soup

SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY image

FRENCH FRIES

SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY

720 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.8 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Lentil Soup$4.25
More about SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY
Serop's Express image

FRENCH FRIES

Serop's Express

14041 Coursey Blvd, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.3 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Lentil Soup$4.25
More about Serop's Express

