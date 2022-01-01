Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lentil soup in
Baton Rouge
/
Baton Rouge
/
Lentil Soup
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve lentil soup
FRENCH FRIES
SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY
720 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge
Avg 4.8
(381 reviews)
Lentil Soup
$4.25
More about SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY
FRENCH FRIES
Serop's Express
14041 Coursey Blvd, BATON ROUGE
Avg 4.3
(224 reviews)
Lentil Soup
$4.25
More about Serop's Express
Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Falafel Wraps
Thai Salad
Pasta Salad
Brownie Sundaes
Veggie Quesadillas
Chimichangas
Pita Wraps
More near Baton Rouge to explore
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Covington
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Gonzales
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Denham Springs
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Prairieville
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Port Allen
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
La Place
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(229 restaurants)
Alexandria
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(395 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(326 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston