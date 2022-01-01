Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

City Roots Coffee Bar - Electric Depot

1509 Government Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLUEBERRY MUFFIN$3.50
Fresh baked muffins made with fresh blueberry muffins and sugar topping.
More about City Roots Coffee Bar - Electric Depot
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Rouge Rabbit

8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
Takeout
English Muffin$1.99
English muffin comes buttered and toasted and served with apple, grape, or strawberry jelly upon request.
English Muffin Sandwich$4.99
English muffin sandwich served with scrambled eggs, American cheese & your choice of meat (breakfast sausage patties, bacon, honey ham steak or turkey smoked sausage).
More about Rouge Rabbit
French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee

2978 Government St, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.7 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Lemon Muffin$3.25
Vegan Muffin$3.50
More about French Truck Coffee

