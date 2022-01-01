Muffins in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve muffins
More about City Roots Coffee Bar - Electric Depot
City Roots Coffee Bar - Electric Depot
1509 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
|$3.50
Fresh baked muffins made with fresh blueberry muffins and sugar topping.
More about Rouge Rabbit
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Rouge Rabbit
8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge
|English Muffin
|$1.99
English muffin comes buttered and toasted and served with apple, grape, or strawberry jelly upon request.
|English Muffin Sandwich
|$4.99
English muffin sandwich served with scrambled eggs, American cheese & your choice of meat (breakfast sausage patties, bacon, honey ham steak or turkey smoked sausage).