Pancakes in Baton Rouge
Louie's Cafe
3322 Lake Street, Baton Rouge
|TALL STACK PANCAKES (3)
|$7.00
|SHORT STACK PANCAKES (2)
|$5.00
|TALL STACK (3) PANCAKES +
|$8.50
Tall stack plus your choice of additions.
Ruby Slipper Cafe
3535 Perkins Rd #375, Baton Rouge
|Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
|Bacon Praline Pancakes
|$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice