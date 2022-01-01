Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve pancakes

Louie's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Louie's Cafe

3322 Lake Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (770 reviews)
Takeout
TALL STACK PANCAKES (3)$7.00
SHORT STACK PANCAKES (2)$5.00
TALL STACK (3) PANCAKES +$8.50
Tall stack plus your choice of additions.
More about Louie's Cafe
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

3535 Perkins Rd #375, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1885 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$10.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Bacon Praline Pancakes$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe

